2015 Jeep Wrangler
UNLIMITED 4WD 4DR SAHARA
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-573-8558
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,866 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited - Clean Title / Safetied - $315 Bi-Weekly + Tax (Short Term)
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Only 99000kms, just arrived, more pictures coming soon
Legendary 3.6L Pentastar V6
Rock-Trac® 4x4 system with locking front and rear differentials
Removable hardtop and doors
Rugged 17-inch alloy wheels with off-road tires
High-clearance fender flares and Rubicon hood decals
Heated seats for premium comfort
All-weather subwoofer
Automatic climate control and power windows
Ample cargo space with fold-flat rear seats
Remote Starter
Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control
Advanced multistage front airbags
Traction Control and Electronic Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available
