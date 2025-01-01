Menu
<p>2015 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited - Clean Title / Safetied - $315 Bi-Weekly + Tax (Short Term)</p><p><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></p><p>Only 99000kms, just arrived, more pictures coming soon</p><ul><li><p>Legendary 3.6L Pentastar V6</p></li><li><p>Rock-Trac® 4x4 system with locking front and rear differentials</p></li><li><p>Removable hardtop and doors</p></li><li><p>Rugged 17-inch alloy wheels with off-road tires</p></li><li><p>High-clearance fender flares and Rubicon hood decals</p></li><li><p>Heated seats for premium comfort</p></li><li><p>All-weather subwoofer</p></li><li><p>Automatic climate control and power windows</p></li><li><p>Ample cargo space with fold-flat rear seats</p></li><li><p>Remote Starter</p></li><li><p>Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control</p></li><li><p>Advanced multistage front airbags</p></li><li><p>Traction Control and Electronic Stability Control</p></li><li><p>Tire Pressure Monitoring System</p></li></ul><p>Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p></p><p>Call/Text 204-573-8558</p><p></p><p>Dealer #5742</p><p></p><p><strong>Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car</strong></p><p></p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available</p>

2015 Jeep Wrangler

99,866 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED 4WD 4DR SAHARA

12088942

2015 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED 4WD 4DR SAHARA

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,866KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4BJWEG1FL576363

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,866 KM

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cracknell Auto & Detail

1-204-573-8558

2015 Jeep Wrangler