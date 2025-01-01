Menu
<p>2015 Kia Sorento AWD - Clean Title/ Safetied - $227 Bi-Weekly + Tax</p><p><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></p><ul><li><p>All-Wheel Drive</p></li><li><p>Spacious 5-passenger seating</p></li><li><p>Heated front seats </p></li><li><p>Bluetooth & audio streaming</p></li><li><p>Power windows, locks, and mirrors</p></li><li><p>Air conditioning & cruise control</p></li><li><p>AM/FM/CD player with AUX & USB inputs</p></li><li><p>Alloy wheels & keyless entry</p></li><li><p>Local</p></li><li><p>Fresh Safety and Service</p></li></ul><p>Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p></p><p>Call/Text 204-573-8558</p><p></p><p>Dealer #5742</p><p></p><p><strong>Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car</strong></p><p></p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available</p>

2015 Kia Sorento

79,996 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr I4 GDI Auto LX

12261346

2015 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr I4 GDI Auto LX

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,996KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYKTCA6XFG625867

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # C25029
  • Mileage 79,996 KM

2015 Kia Sorento AWD - Clean Title/ Safetied - $227 Bi-Weekly + Tax

﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.

  • All-Wheel Drive

  • Spacious 5-passenger seating

  • Heated front seats

  • Bluetooth & audio streaming

  • Power windows, locks, and mirrors

  • Air conditioning & cruise control

  • AM/FM/CD player with AUX & USB inputs

  • Alloy wheels & keyless entry

  • Local

  • Fresh Safety and Service

Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Call/Text 204-573-8558

Dealer #5742

Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car

Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

Call Dealer

1-204-573-XXXX

(click to show)

1-204-573-8558

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cracknell Auto & Detail

1-204-573-8558

2015 Kia Sorento