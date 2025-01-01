$14,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Sorento
AWD 4dr I4 GDI Auto LX
2015 Kia Sorento
AWD 4dr I4 GDI Auto LX
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-573-8558
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C25029
- Mileage 79,996 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Kia Sorento AWD - Clean Title/ Safetied - $227 Bi-Weekly + Tax
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
All-Wheel Drive
Spacious 5-passenger seating
Heated front seats
Bluetooth & audio streaming
Power windows, locks, and mirrors
Air conditioning & cruise control
AM/FM/CD player with AUX & USB inputs
Alloy wheels & keyless entry
Local
Fresh Safety and Service
Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Cracknell Auto & Detail
Email Cracknell Auto & Detail
Cracknell Auto & Detail
Call Dealer
1-204-573-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-204-573-8558