$10,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mazda CX-5
AWD 4dr Auto GS
2015 Mazda CX-5
AWD 4dr Auto GS
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-573-8558
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C25134
- Mileage 319,821 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD - Great Condition! Clean Title/ Freshly Safetied
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
2.5L 4-cylinder engine - 39MPG
Legendary Mazda Reliablilty
Remote Starter
2nd Set of Winter Tires
NO Accidents (Just Windshield replaces)
Serviced at Mazda.
All-wheel drive (AWD)
Heated front seats
Power sunroof
Bluetooth connectivity
7 touchscreen infotainment system
Rearview camera
17" alloy wheels
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Push-button start
Keyless entry
Local and fresh safety/ Service
Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5905
Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Cracknell Auto & Detail
Email Cracknell Auto & Detail
Cracknell Auto & Detail
Call Dealer
1-204-573-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
1-204-573-8558