<p>2015 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD - Great Condition! Clean Title/ Freshly Safetied</p><p><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></p><ul><li><p>2.5L 4-cylinder engine - 39MPG</p></li><li><p>Legendary Mazda Reliablilty</p></li><li><p>Remote Starter</p></li><li><p>2nd Set of Winter Tires</p></li><li><p>NO Accidents (Just Windshield replaces)</p></li><li><p>Serviced at Mazda.</p></li><li><p>All-wheel drive (AWD)</p></li><li><p>Heated front seats</p></li><li><p>Power sunroof</p></li><li><p>Bluetooth connectivity</p></li><li><p>7 touchscreen infotainment system</p></li><li><p>Rearview camera</p></li><li><p>17" alloy wheels</p></li><li><p>Dual-zone automatic climate control</p></li><li><p>Push-button start</p></li><li><p>Keyless entry</p></li><li><p>Local and fresh safety/ Service</p></li></ul><p>Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p>Call/Text 204-573-8558</p><p>Dealer #5905</p><p><strong>Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car</strong></p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available</p>

2015 Mazda CX-5

319,821 KM

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mazda CX-5

AWD 4dr Auto GS

12832576

2015 Mazda CX-5

AWD 4dr Auto GS

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
319,821KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KE4CY8F0476399

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C25134
  • Mileage 319,821 KM

2015 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD - Great Condition! Clean Title/ Freshly Safetied

Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.

  • 2.5L 4-cylinder engine - 39MPG

  • Legendary Mazda Reliablilty

  • Remote Starter

  • 2nd Set of Winter Tires

  • NO Accidents (Just Windshield replaces)

  • Serviced at Mazda.

  • All-wheel drive (AWD)

  • Heated front seats

  • Power sunroof

  • Bluetooth connectivity

  • 7 touchscreen infotainment system

  • Rearview camera

  • 17" alloy wheels

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control

  • Push-button start

  • Keyless entry

  • Local and fresh safety/ Service

Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Call/Text 204-573-8558

Dealer #5905

Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car

Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-XXXX

1-204-573-8558

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Cracknell Auto & Detail

1-204-573-8558

2015 Mazda CX-5