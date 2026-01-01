$12,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota RAV4
AWD 4dr LE
2015 Toyota RAV4
AWD 4dr LE
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-520-9461
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C26163
- Mileage 289,973 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD Clean Title / Safetied
Dependable, fuel-efficient, and ready for any season, this 2015 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD is the perfect SUV for commuting, family adventures, or Manitoba winters. Known for its legendary Toyota reliability, this RAV4 offers comfort, practicality, and confidence on the road.
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Clean Title
Manitoba Safety Included
All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine
Automatic transmission
Backup camera
Bluetooth hands-free calling & audio streaming
Touchscreen infotainment system
Air conditioning
Cruise control
Power windows, locks & mirrors
Steering wheel audio & cruise controls
Keyless entry
Eco & Sport drive modes
Split-folding rear seats
Spacious cargo area
Alloy wheels
Excellent fuel economy
Reliable and easy to maintain
Financing Available / Trades Welcome / Delivery Available.
Call/Text 204-520-9461
Dealer #5905
Treaty cards accepted 7-day insurance available, meaning you can drive home the same day even if MPI is closed (good for weekends and after hours).
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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