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<p><strong>2015 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD Clean Title / Safetied</strong></p><p>Dependable, fuel-efficient, and ready for any season, this 2015 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD is the perfect SUV for commuting, family adventures, or Manitoba winters. Known for its legendary Toyota reliability, this RAV4 offers comfort, practicality, and confidence on the road.</p><p><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></p><ul><li><p>Clean Title</p></li><li><p>Manitoba Safety Included</p></li><li><p>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</p></li><li><p>Fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine</p></li><li><p>Automatic transmission</p></li><li><p>Backup camera</p></li><li><p>Bluetooth hands-free calling & audio streaming</p></li><li><p>Touchscreen infotainment system</p></li><li><p>Air conditioning</p></li><li><p>Cruise control</p></li><li><p>Power windows, locks & mirrors</p></li><li><p>Steering wheel audio & cruise controls</p></li><li><p>Keyless entry</p></li><li><p>Eco & Sport drive modes</p></li><li><p>Split-folding rear seats</p></li><li><p>Spacious cargo area</p></li><li><p>Alloy wheels</p></li><li><p>Excellent fuel economy</p></li><li><p>Reliable and easy to maintain</p></li></ul><p>Financing Available / Trades Welcome / Delivery Available.</p><p>Call/Text <strong>204-520-9461</strong></p><p>Dealer #5905</p><p>Treaty cards accepted 7-day insurance available, meaning you can drive home the same day even if MPI is closed (good for weekends and after hours).</p>

2015 Toyota RAV4

289,973 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Toyota RAV4

AWD 4dr LE

Watch This Vehicle
14445301

2015 Toyota RAV4

AWD 4dr LE

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-520-9461

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Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
289,973KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3BFREV1FW382611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C26163
  • Mileage 289,973 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD Clean Title / Safetied

Dependable, fuel-efficient, and ready for any season, this 2015 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD is the perfect SUV for commuting, family adventures, or Manitoba winters. Known for its legendary Toyota reliability, this RAV4 offers comfort, practicality, and confidence on the road.

Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.

  • Clean Title

  • Manitoba Safety Included

  • All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

  • Fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine

  • Automatic transmission

  • Backup camera

  • Bluetooth hands-free calling & audio streaming

  • Touchscreen infotainment system

  • Air conditioning

  • Cruise control

  • Power windows, locks & mirrors

  • Steering wheel audio & cruise controls

  • Keyless entry

  • Eco & Sport drive modes

  • Split-folding rear seats

  • Spacious cargo area

  • Alloy wheels

  • Excellent fuel economy

  • Reliable and easy to maintain

Financing Available / Trades Welcome / Delivery Available.

Call/Text 204-520-9461

Dealer #5905

Treaty cards accepted 7-day insurance available, meaning you can drive home the same day even if MPI is closed (good for weekends and after hours).

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry

Safety

Brake Assist

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

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1-204-520-XXXX

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1-204-520-9461

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$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Cracknell Auto & Detail

1-204-520-9461

2015 Toyota RAV4