$14,700+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Buick Regal
4DR SDN PREMIUM I FWD
2016 Buick Regal
4DR SDN PREMIUM I FWD
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
204-573-8558
$14,700
+ taxes & licensing
169,869KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2G4GP5EX8G9120847
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C24074
- Mileage 169,869 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Buick Regal Premium - Loaded - Safetied & Serviced - Clean Title - $149 Bi- Weekly + Tax
2 sets of tires (winter and summer)
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
**Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car**
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available
2 sets of tires (winter and summer)
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
- Heated leather seats, power driver and passenger seats, heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and premium audio system
- Rearview camera, rear parking sensors
- Buick IntelliLink infotainment system with 8-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, smartphone integration (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), navigation system, and SiriusXM satellite radio
- Keyless entry with push-button start, remote start system, power-adjustable steering wheel, power windows and locks, cruise control, and automatic headlights
Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
**Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car**
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
$14,700
+ taxes & licensing
Cracknell Auto & Detail
204-573-8558
2016 Buick Regal