2016 Buick Regal Premium - Loaded - Safetied & Serviced - Clean Title - $149 Bi- Weekly + Tax

2 sets of tires (winter and summer)

﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.

Heated leather seats, power driver and passenger seats, heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and premium audio system
Rearview camera, rear parking sensors
Buick IntelliLink infotainment system with 8-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, smartphone integration (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), navigation system, and SiriusXM satellite radio
Keyless entry with push-button start, remote start system, power-adjustable steering wheel, power windows and locks, cruise control, and automatic headlights

Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Call/Text 204-573-8558

Dealer #5742

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

204-573-8558

$14,700

+ taxes & licensing

169,869KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2G4GP5EX8G9120847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C24074
  • Mileage 169,869 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 Buick Regal