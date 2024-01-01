Menu
<div><em style=color:rgb( 13 , 13 , 13 )>2016 Chevrolet Cruze Premier - Sleek Sedan with Winter Tires Included, heated leather seats in front and back, apple carplay/ android auto, heated steering and so much more!</em></div><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></div><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 13 , 13 , 13 )>Discover the perfect combination of style, performance, and winter readiness with the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Premier. This well-maintained sedan offers a comfortable ride, modern features, and the added convenience of winter tires for enhanced traction in snowy conditions. Elevate your driving experience with the Chevrolet Cruze Premier.</span></div><div><br /></div><div><br /></div><ul><li>Sleek Design:</li><li>Modern exterior styling with aerodynamic lines.</li><li>Available alloy wheels that enhance the sedan's appearance.</li><li>Comfortable Interior:</li><li>Spacious cabin with ample headroom and legroom for all passengers.</li><li>Power-adjustable driver's seat for personalized comfort.</li><li>Winter Tires Included:</li><li>Set of winter tires for enhanced traction in snowy conditions.</li><li>Perfect for navigating winter roads with confidence.</li><li>Technology:</li><li>Chevrolet MyLink infotainment system with touchscreen display.</li><li>Bluetooth connectivity and smartphone integration for seamless connectivity.</li></ul><div>Extras:</div><ul><li>Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced and in excellent condition.</li><li>Winter-Ready: Includes winter tires for added traction in snow.</li><li>Reliable Sedan: Built to last with Chevrolet's reputation for durability.</li></ul><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 13 , 13 , 13 )>Own the stylish and winter-ready 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Premier and enjoy a comfortable and confident driving experience. Contact us to schedule a test drive and discover why the Cruze is the perfect sedan for your needs.</span></div><div><br /></div><div><br /></div><div>Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></div><div><br /></div><div>Call/Text 204-573-8558</div><div><br /></div><div>Dealer #5742</div>

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

199,869 KM

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn Auto Premier

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn Auto Premier

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

204-573-8558

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

199,869KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1BG5SM3G7325480

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C24046
  • Mileage 199,869 KM

2016 Chevrolet Cruze Premier - Sleek Sedan with Winter Tires Included, heated leather seats in front and back, apple carplay/ android auto, heated steering and so much more!
﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Discover the perfect combination of style, performance, and winter readiness with the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Premier. This well-maintained sedan offers a comfortable ride, modern features, and the added convenience of winter tires for enhanced traction in snowy conditions. Elevate your driving experience with the Chevrolet Cruze Premier.

  • Sleek Design:
  • Modern exterior styling with aerodynamic lines.
  • Available alloy wheels that enhance the sedan's appearance.
  • Comfortable Interior:
  • Spacious cabin with ample headroom and legroom for all passengers.
  • Power-adjustable driver's seat for personalized comfort.
  • Winter Tires Included:
  • Set of winter tires for enhanced traction in snowy conditions.
  • Perfect for navigating winter roads with confidence.
  • Technology:
  • Chevrolet MyLink infotainment system with touchscreen display.
  • Bluetooth connectivity and smartphone integration for seamless connectivity.
Extras:
  • Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced and in excellent condition.
  • Winter-Ready: Includes winter tires for added traction in snow.
  • Reliable Sedan: Built to last with Chevrolet's reputation for durability.

Own the stylish and winter-ready 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Premier and enjoy a comfortable and confident driving experience. Contact us to schedule a test drive and discover why the Cruze is the perfect sedan for your needs.

Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742

Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Alloy Wheels

BACKUP CAMERA

Automatic
FWD

More inventory From Cracknell Auto & Detail

Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn Auto Premier for sale in Carberry, MB
2016 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn Auto Premier 199,869 KM $12,500 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT for sale in Carberry, MB
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT 179,670 KM $8,900 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Malibu 4DR SDN LT for sale in Carberry, MB
2011 Chevrolet Malibu 4DR SDN LT 156,207 KM $8,600 + tax & lic

Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

204-573-XXXX

204-573-8558

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Cracknell Auto & Detail

204-573-8558

2016 Chevrolet Cruze