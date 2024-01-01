$12,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn Auto Premier
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn Auto Premier
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
204-573-8558
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
199,869KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1BG5SM3G7325480
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C24046
- Mileage 199,869 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2016 Chevrolet Cruze Premier - Sleek Sedan with Winter Tires Included, heated leather seats in front and back, apple carplay/ android auto, heated steering and so much more!
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Discover the perfect combination of style, performance, and winter readiness with the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Premier. This well-maintained sedan offers a comfortable ride, modern features, and the added convenience of winter tires for enhanced traction in snowy conditions. Elevate your driving experience with the Chevrolet Cruze Premier.
Own the stylish and winter-ready 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Premier and enjoy a comfortable and confident driving experience. Contact us to schedule a test drive and discover why the Cruze is the perfect sedan for your needs.
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Discover the perfect combination of style, performance, and winter readiness with the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Premier. This well-maintained sedan offers a comfortable ride, modern features, and the added convenience of winter tires for enhanced traction in snowy conditions. Elevate your driving experience with the Chevrolet Cruze Premier.
- Sleek Design:
- Modern exterior styling with aerodynamic lines.
- Available alloy wheels that enhance the sedan's appearance.
- Comfortable Interior:
- Spacious cabin with ample headroom and legroom for all passengers.
- Power-adjustable driver's seat for personalized comfort.
- Winter Tires Included:
- Set of winter tires for enhanced traction in snowy conditions.
- Perfect for navigating winter roads with confidence.
- Technology:
- Chevrolet MyLink infotainment system with touchscreen display.
- Bluetooth connectivity and smartphone integration for seamless connectivity.
- Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced and in excellent condition.
- Winter-Ready: Includes winter tires for added traction in snow.
- Reliable Sedan: Built to last with Chevrolet's reputation for durability.
Own the stylish and winter-ready 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Premier and enjoy a comfortable and confident driving experience. Contact us to schedule a test drive and discover why the Cruze is the perfect sedan for your needs.
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Automatic
FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Cracknell Auto & Detail
2016 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn Auto Premier 199,869 KM $12,500 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT 179,670 KM $8,900 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Malibu 4DR SDN LT 156,207 KM $8,600 + tax & lic
Email Cracknell Auto & Detail
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
Call Dealer
204-573-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
Cracknell Auto & Detail
204-573-8558
2016 Chevrolet Cruze