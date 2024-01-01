$9,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
Limited 4dr Sdn LT w/1LT
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
Limited 4dr Sdn LT w/1LT
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-573-8558
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C24166
- Mileage 179,986 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Chevrolet Cruze - Clean Title/Safetied - $122 Bi-Weekly + Tax
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Bluetooth connectivity
Rearview camera
7" touchscreen with Chevy MyLink infotainment
Cruise control
Remote start
Heated front seats
Keyless entry with remote trunk release
16 Alloy wheels
SiriusXM satellite radio compatible
Local
Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Cracknell Auto & Detail
Email Cracknell Auto & Detail
Cracknell Auto & Detail
Call Dealer
1-204-573-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-204-573-8558