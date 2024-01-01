Menu
<p>2016 Chevrolet Cruze - Clean Title/Safetied - $122 Bi-Weekly + Tax</p><p><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></p><ul><li><p>Bluetooth connectivity</p></li><li><p>Rearview camera</p></li><li><p>7" touchscreen with Chevy MyLink infotainment</p></li><li><p>Cruise control</p></li><li><p>Remote start</p></li><li><p>Heated front seats</p></li><li><p>Keyless entry with remote trunk release</p></li><li><p>16 Alloy wheels</p></li><li><p>SiriusXM satellite radio compatible</p></li><li><p>Local</p></li></ul><p>Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p></p><p>Call/Text 204-573-8558</p><p></p><p>Dealer #5742</p><p></p><p><strong>Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car</strong></p><p></p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available</p>

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

179,986 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing


Limited 4dr Sdn LT w/1LT





Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558



+ taxes & licensing

Used
179,986KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1PE5SB5G7103534

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C24166
  • Mileage 179,986 KM



﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.

  • Bluetooth connectivity

  • Rearview camera

  • 7" touchscreen with Chevy MyLink infotainment

  • Cruise control

  • Remote start

  • Heated front seats

  • Keyless entry with remote trunk release

  • 16 Alloy wheels

  • SiriusXM satellite radio compatible

  • Local

Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Call/Text 204-573-8558

Dealer #5742

Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car

Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

BACKUP CAMERA

Automatic
FWD





215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0





+ taxes & licensing





2016 Chevrolet Cruze