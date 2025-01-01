Menu
<p>2016 Dodge Journey - Clean Title/ Freshly Safetied & Serviced - $128 Bi-Weekly Plus Tax</p><p>Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</p><p>Cruise Control</p><p>Remote Start</p><p>Bluetooth</p><p>Traction Control</p><p>AC</p><p>Proximity Entry</p><p>Local - 139000kms</p><p>Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome / delivery available.</p><p>Toll-free call/text 204 573 8558</p><p>Dealer #5905</p><p>Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car</p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available</p>

2016 Dodge Journey

139,986 KM

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing
12664458

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

Used
139,986KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDCAB1GT169638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C25100
  • Mileage 139,986 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry

Safety

Brake Assist

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Air Conditioning;Cruise Control;Power Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

