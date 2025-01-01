$10,500+ taxes & licensing
2016 Dodge Journey
FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-573-8558
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C25100
- Mileage 139,986 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Dodge Journey - Clean Title/ Freshly Safetied & Serviced - $128 Bi-Weekly Plus Tax
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Cruise Control
Remote Start
Bluetooth
Traction Control
AC
Proximity Entry
Local - 139000kms
Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome / delivery available.
Toll-free call/text 204 573 8558
Dealer #5905
Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available
Vehicle Features
