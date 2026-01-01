$21,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
4WD SuperCrew Styleside 5-1/2 Ft Box Lariat
2016 Ford F-150
4WD SuperCrew Styleside 5-1/2 Ft Box Lariat
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-520-9461
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 209,888 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Ford F-150 Lariat - $209Bi-Weekly + Tax
Clean title, safetied and serviced!
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Navigation System
Backup Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Heated and Ventilated Sport Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Dual-Zone Climate Control
Remote Start
Panoramic Roof
Keyless Entry
Blind Spot Monitoring System
Lane-Keeping Assist
Tonneau Cover
Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-520-9461
Dealer #5905
Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available meaning you can drive home the same day even if MPI is closed (good for weekends and after hours)
Vehicle Features
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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1-204-520-9461