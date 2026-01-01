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<p>2016 Ford F-150 Lariat - $209Bi-Weekly + Tax</p><p>Clean title, safetied and serviced!</p><p><em>﻿</em><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></p><ul><li><p>Navigation System</p></li><li><p>Backup Camera</p></li><li><p>Bluetooth Connectivity</p></li><li><p>Heated and Ventilated Sport Front Seats</p></li><li><p>Heated Rear Seats</p></li><li><p>Dual-Zone Climate Control</p></li><li><p>Remote Start</p></li><li><p>Panoramic Roof</p></li><li><p>Keyless Entry</p></li><li><p>Blind Spot Monitoring System</p></li><li><p>Lane-Keeping Assist</p></li><li><p>Tonneau Cover</p></li></ul><p>Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p></p><p>Call/Text<u> 204-520-9461</u></p><p></p><p>Dealer #5905</p><p></p><p><strong>Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car</strong></p><p></p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available meaning you can drive home the same day even if MPI is closed (good for weekends and after hours)</p>

2016 Ford F-150

209,888 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew Styleside 5-1/2 Ft Box Lariat

Watch This Vehicle
14095420

2016 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew Styleside 5-1/2 Ft Box Lariat

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-520-9461

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Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
209,888KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EG8GKD68098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 209,888 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ford F-150 Lariat - $209Bi-Weekly + Tax

Clean title, safetied and serviced!

﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.

  • Navigation System

  • Backup Camera

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

  • Heated and Ventilated Sport Front Seats

  • Heated Rear Seats

  • Dual-Zone Climate Control

  • Remote Start

  • Panoramic Roof

  • Keyless Entry

  • Blind Spot Monitoring System

  • Lane-Keeping Assist

  • Tonneau Cover

Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Call/Text 204-520-9461

Dealer #5905

Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car

Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available meaning you can drive home the same day even if MPI is closed (good for weekends and after hours)

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

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1-204-520-XXXX

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1-204-520-9461

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$21,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Cracknell Auto & Detail

1-204-520-9461

2016 Ford F-150