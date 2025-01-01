Menu
<p>2016 Ford Fusion - Clean Title/ Safetied - $168 Bi-Weekly + Tax</p><p><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></p><ul><li><p>2.5L 4-cylinder engine smooth and efficient</p></li><li><p>Remote Starter</p></li><li><p>Winter Tires Included</p></li><li><p>Heated Seats</p></li><li><p>Bluetooth connectivity and voice command</p></li><li><p>Power drivers seat with lumbar support</p></li><li><p>Dual-zone automatic climate control</p></li><li><p>Heated side mirrors</p></li><li><p>Keyless entry with push-button start</p></li><li><p>Backup camera with rear parking sensors</p></li><li><p>Alloy wheels</p></li><li><p>Clean interior with spacious trunk</p></li><li><p>Local trade-in, safetied/ serviced and ready to go</p></li></ul><p>Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p></p><p>Call/Text 204-573-8558</p><p></p><p>Dealer #5905</p><p></p><p><strong>Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car</strong></p><p></p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available</p>

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

Used
119,986KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FA6P0T95GR161749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C25130
  • Mileage 119,986 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ford Fusion - Clean Title/ Safetied - $168 Bi-Weekly + Tax

Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.

  • 2.5L 4-cylinder engine smooth and efficient

  • Remote Starter

  • Winter Tires Included

  • Heated Seats

  • Bluetooth connectivity and voice command

  • Power drivers seat with lumbar support

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control

  • Heated side mirrors

  • Keyless entry with push-button start

  • Backup camera with rear parking sensors

  • Alloy wheels

  • Clean interior with spacious trunk

  • Local trade-in, safetied/ serviced and ready to go

Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Call/Text 204-573-8558

Dealer #5905

Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car

Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

