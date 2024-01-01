Menu
<p>2016 Honda Civic EX-T Sedan - Clean Title/Safetied - $183Bi-Weekly + Tax</p><p><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></p><ul><li><p>Apple CarPlay and Android Auto</p></li><li><p>Sunroof</p></li><li><p>Honda Sensing (adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, collision mitigation braking)</p></li><li><p>Heated front seats</p></li><li><p>Remote start</p></li><li><p>Dual Zone Climate</p></li><li><p>56MPG</p></li><li><p>Local</p></li><li><p>Alloys</p></li><li><p>Fog Lights</p></li><li><p>Honda Reliability/Safety</p></li></ul><p>Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p></p><p>Call/Text 204-573-8558</p><p></p><p>Dealer #5742</p><p></p><p><strong>Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car</strong></p><p></p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available</p>

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

Used
219,896KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC1F4XGH100194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C24155
  • Mileage 219,896 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD

