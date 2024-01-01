$14,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic
Sedan EX-T CVT
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-573-8558
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C24155
- Mileage 219,896 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Honda Civic EX-T Sedan - Clean Title/Safetied - $183Bi-Weekly + Tax
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Sunroof
Honda Sensing (adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, collision mitigation braking)
Heated front seats
Remote start
Dual Zone Climate
56MPG
Local
Alloys
Fog Lights
Honda Reliability/Safety
Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Cracknell Auto & Detail
