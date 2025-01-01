$11,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee
4WD 4dr 75th Anniversary
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-573-8558
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 199,763 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Jeep Cherokee 4WD - Clean Title/Safetied - $153 Bi-Weekly + Tax
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
2.4L 4-cylinder engine
Heated Seats and Heated Steering
Remote Starter
9-speed automatic transmission
4WD (four-wheel drive)
Uconnect 5.0" touchscreen display
Bluetooth connectivity
Air conditioning
Power windows and locks
Remote keyless entry
USB & AUX input
Local
Safetied and Serviced
Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5905
Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available
Vehicle Features
1-204-573-8558