<p>2016 Jeep Cherokee 4WD - Clean Title/Safetied - $153 Bi-Weekly + Tax</p><p><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></p><ul><li><p>2.4L 4-cylinder engine</p></li><li><p>Heated Seats and Heated Steering</p></li><li><p>Remote Starter</p></li><li><p>9-speed automatic transmission</p></li><li><p>4WD (four-wheel drive)</p></li><li><p>Uconnect 5.0" touchscreen display</p></li><li><p>Bluetooth connectivity</p></li><li><p>Air conditioning</p></li><li><p>Power windows and locks</p></li><li><p>Remote keyless entry</p></li><li><p>USB & AUX input</p></li><li><p>Local</p></li><li><p>Safetied and Serviced</p></li></ul><p>Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p></p><p>Call/Text 204-573-8558</p><p></p><p>Dealer #5905</p><p></p><p><strong>Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car</strong></p><p></p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available</p>

Details Description Features

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

VIN 1C4PJMCB6GW250138

Vehicle Description

Safety

Brake Assist

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 Jeep Cherokee