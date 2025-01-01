$17,500+ taxes & licensing
2016 Jeep Wrangler
UNLIMITED 4WD 4DR SAHARA
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-573-8558
$17,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 279,896 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara - Clean Title/ Safetied - $228 Bi-Weekly + Tax (short term)Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Legendary Jeep 4x4
Removable Hardtop
6.5 Touchscreen with Navigation & Bluetooth
Alpine Premium Sound System with Subwoofer
Power Windows, Locks, and Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels with All-Terrain Tires
Side Steps for Easy Access
Fog Lights & LED Accents for Enhanced Visibility
Tow Hooks & Skid Plates for Off-Road Durability
Fresh Safety and Service
Local
Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5905
Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available
Vehicle Features
