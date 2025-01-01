Menu
<p>2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara - Clean Title/ Safetied - $228 Bi-Weekly + Tax (short term)</p><h3><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></h3><ul><li><p>Legendary Jeep 4x4</p></li><li><p>Removable Hardtop</p></li><li><p>6.5 Touchscreen with Navigation & Bluetooth</p></li><li><p>Alpine Premium Sound System with Subwoofer</p></li><li><p>Power Windows, Locks, and Heated Mirrors</p></li><li><p>Alloy Wheels with All-Terrain Tires</p></li><li><p>Side Steps for Easy Access</p></li><li><p>Fog Lights & LED Accents for Enhanced Visibility</p></li><li><p>Tow Hooks & Skid Plates for Off-Road Durability</p></li><li><p>Fresh Safety and Service</p></li><li><p>Local</p></li></ul><p>Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p></p><p>Call/Text 204-573-8558</p><p></p><p>Dealer #5905</p><p></p><p><strong>Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car</strong></p><p></p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available</p>

2016 Jeep Wrangler

279,896 KM

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED 4WD 4DR SAHARA

12736413

2016 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED 4WD 4DR SAHARA

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
279,896KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4BJWEG0GL305957

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 279,896 KM

Safety

Brake Assist

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Running Boards
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Navigation System;Power Windows

Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-XXXX

1-204-573-8558

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Cracknell Auto & Detail

1-204-573-8558

2016 Jeep Wrangler