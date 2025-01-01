$10,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Kia Sorento
AWD 4dr 2.4L LX
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-573-8558
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C25104
- Mileage 189,986 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Kia Sorento AWD - Safetied & Serviced - $134 Bi-Weekly + Tax
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
All-wheel drive (AWD)
Bluetooth wireless technology for hands-free connectivity
AM/FM/CD/MP3 audio system with SiriusXM satellite radio capability
5-inch touchscreen display
Steering-wheel-mounted audio, phone, and cruise controls
Remote keyless entry
Power windows and door locks
40/20/40 split-folding 2nd-row seats
Rear spoiler
Local
Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5905
Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
