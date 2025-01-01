Menu
2016 Kia Sorento AWD - Safetied & Serviced - $134 Bi-Weekly + Tax

﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.

All-wheel drive (AWD)
Bluetooth wireless technology for hands-free connectivity
AM/FM/CD/MP3 audio system with SiriusXM satellite radio capability
5-inch touchscreen display
Steering-wheel-mounted audio, phone, and cruise controls
Remote keyless entry
Power windows and door locks
40/20/40 split-folding 2nd-row seats
Rear spoiler
Local

Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Call/Text 204-573-8558

Dealer #5905

Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car

Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available

2016 Kia Sorento

189,986 KM

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr 2.4L LX

12664461

2016 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr 2.4L LX

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
189,986KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYPGDA31GG051034

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C25104
  • Mileage 189,986 KM

2016 Kia Sorento AWD - Safetied & Serviced - $134 Bi-Weekly + Tax

﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.

  • All-wheel drive (AWD)

  • Bluetooth wireless technology for hands-free connectivity

  • AM/FM/CD/MP3 audio system with SiriusXM satellite radio capability

  • 5-inch touchscreen display

  • Steering-wheel-mounted audio, phone, and cruise controls

  • Remote keyless entry

  • Power windows and door locks

  • 40/20/40 split-folding 2nd-row seats

  • Rear spoiler

  • Local

Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Call/Text 204-573-8558

Dealer #5905

Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car

Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available

AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio
Brake Assist;Parking Sensors

Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Cracknell Auto & Detail

1-204-573-8558

2016 Kia Sorento