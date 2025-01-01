$14,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Nissan Maxima
4dr Sdn Sv
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-573-8558
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C25089
- Mileage 169,986 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Nissan Maxima - Clean Title/ Safetied - $149 Bi-Weekly + Tax
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
3.5L V6 engine with 300 horsepower
Smooth Xtronic CVT automatic transmission
Sleek and sporty design with aggressive front grille
Leather-appointed heated front seats
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Power-adjustable drivers seat with lumbar support
Remote engine start and keyless entry
Navigation system with 8 touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Bluetooth hands-free calling
Rearview camera with parking assist
18 alloy wheels with great tire tread
Push-button start and intelligent key
Premium Bose audio system
Local trade-in
Fully safetied and professionally detailed
Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Toll-free call/text 1-204-573-8558
Dealer #5905
Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1-204-573-8558