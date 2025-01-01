Menu
<p><strong>2016 Nissan Maxima - Clean Title/ Safetied - $149 Bi-Weekly + Tax</strong></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></p><ul><li><p>3.5L V6 engine with 300 horsepower</p></li><li><p>Smooth Xtronic CVT automatic transmission</p></li><li><p>Sleek and sporty design with aggressive front grille</p></li><li><p>Leather-appointed heated front seats</p></li><li><p>Dual-zone automatic climate control</p></li><li><p>Power-adjustable drivers seat with lumbar support</p></li><li><p>Remote engine start and keyless entry</p></li><li><p>Navigation system with 8 touchscreen</p></li><li><p>Apple CarPlay & Bluetooth hands-free calling</p></li><li><p>Rearview camera with parking assist</p></li><li><p>18 alloy wheels with great tire tread</p></li><li><p>Push-button start and intelligent key</p></li><li><p>Premium Bose audio system</p></li><li><p>Local trade-in </p></li><li><p>Fully safetied and professionally detailed</p></li></ul><p>Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p></p><p>Toll-free call/text 1-204-573-8558</p><p></p><p>Dealer #5905</p><p></p><p><strong>Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car</strong></p><p></p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available</p>

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

VIN 1N4AA6AP2GC379761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C25089
  • Mileage 169,986 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

