2017 Chevrolet Cruze
Sedan Premier
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-573-8558
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C25010
- Mileage 229,893 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier - Clean Title/ Safetied - $111 Bi -Weekly + tax
Sleek Sedan with Winter Tires Included, heated leather seats in front and back, apple carplay/ android auto, heated steering and so much more!
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Spacious cabin with ample headroom and legroom for all passengers.
Power-adjustable driver's seat for personalized comfort.
Perfect for navigating winter roads with confidence.
Chevrolet MyLink infotainment system with touchscreen display.
Bluetooth connectivity and smartphone integration for seamless connectivity.
Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced and in excellent condition.
Includes winter tires and rims
Own the stylish and winter-ready 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier and enjoy a comfortable and confident driving experience. Contact us to schedule a test drive and discover why the Cruze is the perfect sedan for your needs.
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome / delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
Vehicle Features
