<p>2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier - Clean Title/ Safetied - $111 Bi -Weekly + tax</p><p>Sleek Sedan with Winter Tires Included, heated leather seats in front and back, apple carplay/ android auto, heated steering and so much more!</p><p>﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</p><p>Spacious cabin with ample headroom and legroom for all passengers.</p><p>Power-adjustable driver's seat for personalized comfort.</p><p>Perfect for navigating winter roads with confidence.</p><p>Chevrolet MyLink infotainment system with touchscreen display.</p><p>Bluetooth connectivity and smartphone integration for seamless connectivity.</p><p>Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced and in excellent condition.</p><p>Includes winter tires and rims</p><p>Own the stylish and winter-ready 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier and enjoy a comfortable and confident driving experience. Contact us to schedule a test drive and discover why the Cruze is the perfect sedan for your needs.</p><p>Financing Available/ Trades Welcome / delivery available.</p><p>Call/Text 204-573-8558</p><p>Dealer #5742</p>

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

229,893 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Sedan Premier

12165879

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Sedan Premier

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
229,893KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3G1BF5SM4HS597395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C25010
  • Mileage 229,893 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD

Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cracknell Auto & Detail

1-204-573-8558

2017 Chevrolet Cruze