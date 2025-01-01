Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2017 Ford Fusion - Clean Title/ Safetied - $168 Bi-Weekly + Tax</p><p><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></p><ul><li><p>2.5L 4-cylinder engine smooth and efficient</p></li><li><p>Remote Starter</p></li><li><p>Heated Seats</p></li><li><p>Bluetooth connectivity and voice command</p></li><li><p>Power drivers seat with lumbar support</p></li><li><p>Dual-zone automatic climate control</p></li><li><p>Heated side mirrors</p></li><li><p>Keyless entry with push-button start</p></li><li><p>Backup camera with rear parking sensors</p></li><li><p>Alloy wheels</p></li><li><p>Clean interior with spacious trunk</p></li><li><p>Local trade-in, safetied/ serviced and ready to go</p></li></ul><p>Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p></p><p>Call/Text 204-573-8558</p><p></p><p>Dealer #5905</p><p></p><p><strong>Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car</strong></p><p></p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available</p>

2017 Ford Fusion

217,306 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn SE FWD

Watch This Vehicle
12766400

2017 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn SE FWD

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

  1. 12766400
  2. 12766400
  3. 12766400
  4. 12766400
  5. 12766400
  6. 12766400
  7. 12766400
  8. 12766400
  9. 12766400
  10. 12766400
  11. 12766400
  12. 12766400
  13. 12766400
  14. 12766400
  15. 12766400
  16. 12766400
  17. 12766400
  18. 12766400
  19. 12766400
Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
217,306KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FA6P0H77HR389809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C25109
  • Mileage 217,306 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford Fusion - Clean Title/ Safetied - $168 Bi-Weekly + Tax

Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.

  • 2.5L 4-cylinder engine smooth and efficient

  • Remote Starter

  • Heated Seats

  • Bluetooth connectivity and voice command

  • Power drivers seat with lumbar support

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control

  • Heated side mirrors

  • Keyless entry with push-button start

  • Backup camera with rear parking sensors

  • Alloy wheels

  • Clean interior with spacious trunk

  • Local trade-in, safetied/ serviced and ready to go

Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Call/Text 204-573-8558

Dealer #5905

Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car

Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cracknell Auto & Detail

Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn Auto GS for sale in Carberry, MB
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn Auto GS 159,986 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2WD Regular Cab Long Box Value Leader for sale in Carberry, MB
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2WD Regular Cab Long Box Value Leader 139,986 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Traverse AWD 4DR PREMIER for sale in Carberry, MB
2020 Chevrolet Traverse AWD 4DR PREMIER 209,986 KM $25,995 + tax & lic

Email Cracknell Auto & Detail

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

Call Dealer

1-204-573-XXXX

(click to show)

1-204-573-8558

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Cracknell Auto & Detail

1-204-573-8558

2017 Ford Fusion