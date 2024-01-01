Menu
<p>2017 GMC Terrain SLE-2 - Safetied and Serviced - Clean Title - $107 Bi-Weekly + Tax</p><p><br /></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></p><ul><li>Power-adjustable drivers seat</li><li>Heated front seats</li><li>7-inch touchscreen display with IntelliLink</li><li>Bluetooth connectivity</li><li>Pioneer premium audio system with 8 speakers</li><li>Rearview camera</li><li>Automatic climate control</li><li>Remote start system</li><li>Roof rails</li><li>18-inch aluminum wheels</li><li>Power liftgate</li><li>Side Blind Zone Alert</li><li>Rear Cross-Traffic Alert</li></ul><p>Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p><br /></p><p>Toll free Call/Text8077009757</p><p><br /></p><p>Dealer #5742</p><p><br /></p><p>**Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car**</p><p><br /></p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available</p>

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-807-700-9757

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
259,869KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GKFLTEK0H6234871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C24087
  • Mileage 259,869 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

