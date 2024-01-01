$9,995+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Terrain
AWD SLE-2
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-807-700-9757
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C24087
- Mileage 259,869 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 GMC Terrain SLE-2 - Safetied and Serviced - Clean Title - $107 Bi-Weekly + Tax
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
- Power-adjustable drivers seat
- Heated front seats
- 7-inch touchscreen display with IntelliLink
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Pioneer premium audio system with 8 speakers
- Rearview camera
- Automatic climate control
- Remote start system
- Roof rails
- 18-inch aluminum wheels
- Power liftgate
- Side Blind Zone Alert
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Toll free Call/Text8077009757
Dealer #5742
**Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car**
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available
Vehicle Features
1-807-700-9757