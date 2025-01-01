Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2017 Hyundai Elantra - Clean Title/ Safetied - $112 Bi-Weekly + Tax</p><p><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></p><ul><li><p>2.0L 4-cylinder engine Great fuel economy</p></li><li><p>Automatic Transmission, well-maintained</p></li><li><p>Heated Seats</p></li><li><p>Bluetooth</p></li><li><p>Power windows, locks, and mirrors</p></li><li><p>Air conditioning</p></li><li><p>AM/FM radio with USB & AUX input</p></li><li><p>Excellent commuter or first car!</p></li><li><p>56MPG</p></li><li><p>Fresh Safety and service</p></li></ul><p>Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p></p><p>Call/Text 204-573-8558</p><p></p><p>Dealer #5905</p><p></p><p><strong>Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car</strong></p><p></p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available</p>

2017 Hyundai Elantra

179,896 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO LE

Watch This Vehicle
13159990

2017 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO LE

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

  1. 13159990
  2. 13159990
  3. 13159990
  4. 13159990
  5. 13159990
  6. 13159990
  7. 13159990
  8. 13159990
  9. 13159990
  10. 13159990
  11. 13159990
  12. 13159990
  13. 13159990
  14. 13159990
  15. 13159990
Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
179,896KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPD74LF7HH147502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C25214
  • Mileage 179,896 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Hyundai Elantra - Clean Title/ Safetied - $112 Bi-Weekly + Tax

﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.

  • 2.0L 4-cylinder engine Great fuel economy

  • Automatic Transmission, well-maintained

  • Heated Seats

  • Bluetooth

  • Power windows, locks, and mirrors

  • Air conditioning

  • AM/FM radio with USB & AUX input

  • Excellent commuter or first car!

  • 56MPG

  • Fresh Safety and service

Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Call/Text 204-573-8558

Dealer #5905

Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car

Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry

Safety

Brake Assist

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Heated Seats;Power Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cracknell Auto & Detail

Used 2008 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 4dr Unlimited X for sale in Carberry, MB
2008 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 4dr Unlimited X 199,986 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox Awd 4dr Ltz for sale in Carberry, MB
2016 Chevrolet Equinox Awd 4dr Ltz 109,986 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Subaru Outback 5dr Wgn Man 2.5i Touring for sale in Carberry, MB
2017 Subaru Outback 5dr Wgn Man 2.5i Touring 157,010 KM $14,800 + tax & lic

Email Cracknell Auto & Detail

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

Call Dealer

1-204-573-XXXX

(click to show)

1-204-573-8558

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Cracknell Auto & Detail

1-204-573-8558

2017 Hyundai Elantra