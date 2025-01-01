$41,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
AMG C 43 4MATIC Cabriolet
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-573-8558
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # C25093
- Mileage 79,869 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG Cabriolet AWD - No Accidents / Fresh Safety - $297 Bi-Weekly + Tax
Dealership Owner Demonstrator (call ahead to book appointment) Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Premium Package Heated Leather seats, premium sound system, and more.
AMG Drivers Package: Boosts performance with increased horsepower and enhanced driving dynamics, along with AMG Performance Factory Exhaust (Youtube the sound!)
All Wheel Drive
Convertible
Fully Loaded
Intelligent Drive Package
360-Degree Camera
19-Inch AMG Multi-Spoke Wheels
Adaptive High Beam Assist
Active LED High-Performance Lighting System
Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
Vehicle available for dealer trading
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
