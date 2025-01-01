Menu
<p>2017 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG Cabriolet AWD - No Accidents / Fresh Safety - $297 Bi-Weekly + Tax</p><p><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>Dealership Owner Demonstrator (call ahead to book appointment) ﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></p><ul><li><p><strong>Premium Package </strong>Heated Leather seats, premium sound system, and more.</p></li><li><p><strong>AMG Drivers Package:</strong> Boosts performance with increased horsepower and enhanced driving dynamics, along with AMG Performance Factory Exhaust (Youtube the sound!)</p></li><li><p>All Wheel Drive</p></li><li><p>Convertible</p></li><li><p>Fully Loaded</p></li><li><p><strong>Intelligent Drive Package</strong></p></li><li><p><strong>360-Degree Camera</strong></p></li><li><p><strong>19-Inch AMG Multi-Spoke Wheels</strong></p></li><li><p><strong>Adaptive High Beam Assist</strong></p></li><li><p><strong>Active LED High-Performance Lighting System</strong></p></li></ul><p>Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p></p><p>Call/Text 204-573-8558</p><p></p><p>Dealer #5742</p><p></p><p><strong>Vehicle available for dealer trading</strong></p><p></p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available</p>

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

79,869 KM

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43 4MATIC Cabriolet

12653211

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43 4MATIC Cabriolet

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,869KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WDDWK6EB0HF456953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # C25093
  • Mileage 79,869 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG Cabriolet AWD - No Accidents / Fresh Safety - $297 Bi-Weekly + Tax

Dealership Owner Demonstrator (call ahead to book appointment) ﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.

  • Premium Package Heated Leather seats, premium sound system, and more.

  • AMG Drivers Package: Boosts performance with increased horsepower and enhanced driving dynamics, along with AMG Performance Factory Exhaust (Youtube the sound!)

  • All Wheel Drive

  • Convertible

  • Fully Loaded

  • Intelligent Drive Package

  • 360-Degree Camera

  • 19-Inch AMG Multi-Spoke Wheels

  • Adaptive High Beam Assist

  • Active LED High-Performance Lighting System

Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Call/Text 204-573-8558

Dealer #5742

Vehicle available for dealer trading

Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Cracknell Auto & Detail

1-204-573-8558

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class