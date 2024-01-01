$14,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Nissan Rogue
AWD 4dr SV
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
204-573-8558
$14,500
+ taxes & licensing
226,871KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV4HC780409
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C24038
- Mileage 226,871 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Nissan Rogue SV - Loaded - Excellent Condition
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
This 2017 Nissan Rogue SV is in excellent condition and comes loaded with features. It's a reliable and comfortable SUV suitable for both city driving and road trips. Clean title and well-maintained. Contact us to schedule a test drive and experience the comfort and versatility of the Nissan Rogue SV.
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
- Keyless Entry and Push Button Start
- Remote Starter
- Backup Camera
- Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System
- Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control
- Power Driver's Seat
- 17" Alloy Wheels
- Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- NissanConnect and Mobile Apps
- Cruise Control
- USB and Auxiliary Audio Inputs
- AM/FM/CD audio system with 6 speakers
- Clean Title
- Non-smoker owner
- Garage kept
- Well-maintained interior and exterior
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
