2017 Nissan Rogue SV - Loaded - Excellent Condition

Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.

Keyless Entry and Push Button Start
Remote Starter
Backup Camera
Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System
Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control
Power Driver's Seat
17" Alloy Wheels
Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
NissanConnect and Mobile Apps
Cruise Control
USB and Auxiliary Audio Inputs
AM/FM/CD audio system with 6 speakers
Clean Title
Non-smoker owner
Garage kept
Well-maintained interior and exterior

This 2017 Nissan Rogue SV is in excellent condition and comes loaded with features. It's a reliable and comfortable SUV suitable for both city driving and road trips. Clean title and well-maintained. Contact us to schedule a test drive and experience the comfort and versatility of the Nissan Rogue SV.

Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Call/Text 204-573-8558

Dealer #5742

$14,500 + tax & licensing
226,871 KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV4HC780409
Exterior Colour Blue
Interior Colour Black
Body Style SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type Gasoline
Drive Type All Wheel Drive
Transmission Automatic
Engine 4-cylinder
Doors 4-door
Stock # C24038

Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
204-573-8558

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

204-573-8558

Vehicle Description

