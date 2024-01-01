Menu
<p>2017 Volkswagen Golf - Clean Title/ Safetied - $139 Bi-Weekly</p><p><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></p><h4><strong>Features and Options:</strong></h4><ul><li><p>Heated Front Seats</p></li><li><p>Remote Starter</p></li><li><p>Apple CarPlay / Android Auto Compatibility</p></li><li><p>6.5-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System</p></li><li><p>Bluetooth Hands-Free Connectivity</p></li><li><p>Rearview Camera</p></li><li><p>Cruise Control</p></li><li><p>Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start</p></li><li><p>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</p></li><li><p>16-inch Alloy Wheels</p></li><li><p>Local</p></li></ul><p>Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p></p><p>Call/Text 204-573-8558</p><p></p><p>Dealer #5742</p><p></p><p><strong>Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car</strong></p><p></p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available</p>

2017 Volkswagen Golf

109,896 KM

$15,700

+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Golf

5dr HB Auto 1.8 TSI Comfortline

2017 Volkswagen Golf

5dr HB Auto 1.8 TSI Comfortline

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

$15,700

+ taxes & licensing

Used
109,896KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VW217AU8HM024858

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # C24159A
  • Mileage 109,896 KM

2017 Volkswagen Golf - Clean Title/ Safetied - $139 Bi-Weekly

﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.

Features and Options:

  • Heated Front Seats

  • Remote Starter

  • Apple CarPlay / Android Auto Compatibility

  • 6.5-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

  • Bluetooth Hands-Free Connectivity

  • Rearview Camera

  • Cruise Control

  • Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start

  • Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control

  • 16-inch Alloy Wheels

  • Local

Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Call/Text 204-573-8558

Dealer #5742

Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car

Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available

Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Heated Seats

Alloy Wheels

BACKUP CAMERA

Automatic
FWD

Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

$15,700

+ taxes & licensing

Cracknell Auto & Detail

1-204-573-8558

2017 Volkswagen Golf