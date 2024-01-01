$15,700+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Golf
5dr HB Auto 1.8 TSI Comfortline
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-573-8558
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C24159A
- Mileage 109,896 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Volkswagen Golf - Clean Title/ Safetied - $139 Bi-Weekly
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.Features and Options:
Heated Front Seats
Remote Starter
Apple CarPlay / Android Auto Compatibility
6.5-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System
Bluetooth Hands-Free Connectivity
Rearview Camera
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
16-inch Alloy Wheels
Local
Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Exterior
Safety
Additional Features
