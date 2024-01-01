Menu
<p>2018 Buick Enclave - Clean Title/Safetied - $166 Bi-Weekly + Tax</p><p><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></p><ul><li><p>Leather Seats</p></li><li><p>Heated Front Seats</p></li><li><p>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</p></li><li><p>Remote Start</p></li><li><p>Blind-Spot Monitoring</p></li><li><p>Lane-Keep Assist</p></li><li><p>Power Liftgate</p></li><li><p>Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control</p></li><li><p>Rearview Camera</p></li><li><p>Bose Premium Sound System</p></li><li><p>Local</p></li></ul><p></p><p>Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p></p><p>Call/Text 204-573-8558</p><p></p><p>Dealer #5742</p><p></p><p><strong>Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car</strong></p><p></p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available</p>

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

Used
218,306KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5GAEVAKW3JJ252420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C24164
  • Mileage 218,306 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Buick Enclave - Clean Title/Safetied - $166 Bi-Weekly + Tax

Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.

  • Leather Seats

  • Heated Front Seats

  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

  • Remote Start

  • Blind-Spot Monitoring

  • Lane-Keep Assist

  • Power Liftgate

  • Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control

  • Rearview Camera

  • Bose Premium Sound System

  • Local

Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Call/Text 204-573-8558

Dealer #5742

Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car

Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

