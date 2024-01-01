$18,888+ tax & licensing
2018 Buick Enclave
Essence AWD
2018 Buick Enclave
Essence AWD
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-573-8558
$18,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C24164
- Mileage 218,306 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Buick Enclave - Clean Title/Safetied - $166 Bi-Weekly + Tax
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Leather Seats
Heated Front Seats
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Remote Start
Blind-Spot Monitoring
Lane-Keep Assist
Power Liftgate
Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Rearview Camera
Bose Premium Sound System
Local
Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Exterior
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Cracknell Auto & Detail
Email Cracknell Auto & Detail
Cracknell Auto & Detail
Call Dealer
1-204-573-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-204-573-8558