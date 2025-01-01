$12,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
Sedan Premier
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-573-8558
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C25166
- Mileage 159,986 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Chevrolet Cruze Premier - Clean Title/ Safetied - $127 Bi-Weekly + Tax
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Remote Starter
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple Carplay/ Android Auto
Sunroof
Heated Leather
Loaded
Spacious cabin with ample headroom and legroom for all passengers.
Power-adjustable driver's seat for personalized comfort.
Chevrolet MyLink infotainment system with touchscreen display.
Bluetooth connectivity and smartphone integration for seamless connectivity.
Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5905
Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available
Vehicle Features
Safety
Additional Features
