Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><em>2018 Chevrolet Cruze Premier - Clean Title/ Safetied - $127 Bi-Weekly + Tax</em></p><p><em>Located in Ca</em><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>rberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></p><p></p><ul><li><p>Remote Starter</p></li><li><p>Heated Steering Wheel</p></li><li><p>Apple Carplay/ Android Auto</p></li><li><p>Sunroof</p></li><li><p>Heated Leather</p></li><li><p>Loaded</p></li><li><p>Spacious cabin with ample headroom and legroom for all passengers.</p></li><li><p>Power-adjustable driver's seat for personalized comfort.</p></li><li><p>Chevrolet MyLink infotainment system with touchscreen display.</p></li><li><p>Bluetooth connectivity and smartphone integration for seamless connectivity.</p></li></ul><p>Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p></p><p>Call/Text 204-573-8558</p><p></p><p>Dealer #5905</p><p></p><p><strong>Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car</strong></p><p></p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available</p>

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

159,986 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

Sedan Premier

Watch This Vehicle
12941615

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

Sedan Premier

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

  1. 12941615
  2. 12941615
  3. 12941615
  4. 12941615
  5. 12941615
  6. 12941615
  7. 12941615
  8. 12941615
  9. 12941615
  10. 12941615
  11. 12941615
  12. 12941615
  13. 12941615
  14. 12941615
  15. 12941615
  16. 12941615
  17. 12941615
  18. 12941615
  19. 12941615
  20. 12941615
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
159,986KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1BF5SM0J7110827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C25166
  • Mileage 159,986 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Chevrolet Cruze Premier - Clean Title/ Safetied - $127 Bi-Weekly + Tax

Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.

  • Remote Starter

  • Heated Steering Wheel

  • Apple Carplay/ Android Auto

  • Sunroof

  • Heated Leather

  • Loaded

  • Spacious cabin with ample headroom and legroom for all passengers.

  • Power-adjustable driver's seat for personalized comfort.

  • Chevrolet MyLink infotainment system with touchscreen display.

  • Bluetooth connectivity and smartphone integration for seamless connectivity.

Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Call/Text 204-573-8558

Dealer #5905

Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car

Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available

Vehicle Features

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cracknell Auto & Detail

Used 2013 Honda CR-V 4WD LX for sale in Carberry, MB
2013 Honda CR-V 4WD LX 189,963 KM $14,250 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive Elevation for sale in Carberry, MB
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive Elevation 269,863 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4Dr Laredo for sale in Carberry, MB
2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4Dr Laredo 322,387 KM $2,995 + tax & lic

Email Cracknell Auto & Detail

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

Call Dealer

1-204-573-XXXX

(click to show)

1-204-573-8558

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Cracknell Auto & Detail

1-204-573-8558

2018 Chevrolet Cruze