$17,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Impala
4dr Sdn LT w/1LT
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-807-700-9757
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C24107
- Mileage 179,869 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Chevrolet Impala - Safetied - Clean Title - $139 Bi-Weekly + Tax
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
- Bluetooth® Streaming Audio
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Compatibility
- Heated Leather Seats
- OnStar® 4G LTE and Built-in Wi-Fi® Hotspot
- Rear Vision Camera
- Traction Control
- 10 Airbags
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Remote Start
- Panoramic sunroof
- Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- 8-Way Power Driver Seat with Lumbar Support
Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Toll-free call/text 1-807-700-9757
Dealer #5742
**Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car**
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Safety
Additional Features
