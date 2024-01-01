Menu
<p>2018 Chevrolet Impala - Safetied - Clean Title - $139 Bi-Weekly + Tax</p><p><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></p><ul><li>Bluetooth® Streaming Audio</li><li>Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Compatibility</li><li>Heated Leather Seats</li><li>OnStar® 4G LTE and Built-in Wi-Fi® Hotspot</li><li>Rear Vision Camera</li><li>Traction Control</li><li>10 Airbags</li><li>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</li><li>Remote Start</li><li>Panoramic sunroof</li><li>Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel</li><li>8-Way Power Driver Seat with Lumbar Support</li></ul><p><br /></p><p>Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p><br /></p><p>Toll-free call/text 1-807-700-9757</p><p><br /></p><p>Dealer #5742</p><p><br /></p><p>**Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car**</p><p><br /></p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available</p>

2018 Chevrolet Impala

179,869 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-807-700-9757

Vehicle Description

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD

