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<p>2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT - Clean Title/ Safetied - $122 Bi-Weekly + Tax</p><p><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell!</span></p><ul><li><p>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</p></li><li><p>Heated Front Seats</p></li><li><p>Power Drivers Seat</p></li><li><p>Remote Start</p></li><li><p>Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start</p></li><li><p>Rearview Camera</p></li><li><p>Bluetooth Connectivity</p></li><li><p>Dual-Zone Climate Control</p></li><li><p>Alloy Wheels</p></li><li><p>Excellent Fuel Efficiency</p></li><li><p>Fresh Safety and service</p></li><li><p>Local</p></li></ul><p>Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p></p><p>Call/Text<u> 204-520-9461</u></p><p></p><p>Dealer #5905</p><p></p><p><strong>Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car</strong></p><p></p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available meaning you can drive home the same day even if MPI is closed (good for weekends and after hours)</p>

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

179,986 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn LT w/1LT

Watch This Vehicle
14438728

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn LT w/1LT

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-520-9461

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Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
179,986KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1ZD5ST0JF252466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C26145
  • Mileage 179,986 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT - Clean Title/ Safetied - $122 Bi-Weekly + Tax

﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell!

  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

  • Heated Front Seats

  • Power Drivers Seat

  • Remote Start

  • Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start

  • Rearview Camera

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

  • Dual-Zone Climate Control

  • Alloy Wheels

  • Excellent Fuel Efficiency

  • Fresh Safety and service

  • Local

Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Call/Text 204-520-9461

Dealer #5905

Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car

Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available meaning you can drive home the same day even if MPI is closed (good for weekends and after hours)

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Backup Camera;Brake Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

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1-204-520-XXXX

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1-204-520-9461

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$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Cracknell Auto & Detail

1-204-520-9461

2018 Chevrolet Malibu