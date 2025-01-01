Menu
2018 Honda CR-V - Safetied/ No Accidents - $190 Bi-Weekly + Tax

﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.

  • Remote Starter
  • Heated front seats
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Power-adjustable drivers seat
  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
  • 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist System, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Road Departure Mitigation
  • Proximity key entry with push-button start
  • Power tailgate with programmable height
  • LED fog lights and daytime running lights
  • Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines
  • Ample cargo space with fold-flat rear seats
  • Local, no Accidents and fresh safety/ service

Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Call/Text 204-573-8558

Dealer #5905

Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car

Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available

2018 Honda CR-V

89,896 KM

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V

LX 2WD

12781577

2018 Honda CR-V

LX 2WD

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,896KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW1H34JH003370

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C25124
  • Mileage 89,896 KM

2018 Honda CR-V - Safetied/ No Accidents - $190 Bi-Weekly + Tax

﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.

  • Remote Starter

  • Heated front seats

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control

  • Power-adjustable drivers seat

  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

  • 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist System, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Road Departure Mitigation

  • Proximity key entry with push-button start

  • Power tailgate with programmable height

  • LED fog lights and daytime running lights

  • Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines

  • Ample cargo space with fold-flat rear seats

  • Local, no Accidents and fresh safety/ service

Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Call/Text 204-573-8558

Dealer #5905

Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car

Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available

Automatic
FWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Smart Device Integration

Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Cracknell Auto & Detail

1-204-573-8558

2018 Honda CR-V