$22,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V
LX 2WD
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-573-8558
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C25124
- Mileage 89,896 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Honda CR-V - Safetied/ No Accidents - $190 Bi-Weekly + Tax
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Remote Starter
Heated front seats
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Power-adjustable drivers seat
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
7-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist System, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Road Departure Mitigation
Proximity key entry with push-button start
Power tailgate with programmable height
LED fog lights and daytime running lights
Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines
Ample cargo space with fold-flat rear seats
Local, no Accidents and fresh safety/ service
Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5905
Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Cracknell Auto & Detail
Cracknell Auto & Detail
1-204-573-8558