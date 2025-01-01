$14,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V
LX AWD
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-573-8558
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C25145
- Mileage 279,657 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Honda CR-V - Safetied/ No Accidents - $137 Bi-Weekly + Tax
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Remote Starter
All Wheel Drive
Honda sensing collision prevention features
Heated front seats
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Power-adjustable drivers seat
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
7-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Proximity key entry with push-button start
Power tailgate with programmable height
LED fog lights and daytime running lights
Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines
Ample cargo space with fold-flat rear seats
Local, no Accidents and fresh safety/ service
Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5905
Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
