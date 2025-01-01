Menu
2018 Honda CR-V - Safetied/ No Accidents - $137 Bi-Weekly + Tax

﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.

Remote Starter
All Wheel Drive
Honda sensing collision prevention features
Heated front seats
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Power-adjustable drivers seat
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
7-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Proximity key entry with push-button start
Power tailgate with programmable height
LED fog lights and daytime running lights
Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines
Ample cargo space with fold-flat rear seats
Local, no Accidents and fresh safety/ service

Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Call/Text 204-573-8558

Dealer #5905

Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car

Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

Used
279,657KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H28JH101699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C25145
  • Mileage 279,657 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Honda CR-V - Safetied/ No Accidents - $137 Bi-Weekly + Tax

﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.

  • Remote Starter

  • All Wheel Drive

  • Honda sensing collision prevention features

  • Heated front seats

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control

  • Power-adjustable drivers seat

  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

  • 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Proximity key entry with push-button start

  • Power tailgate with programmable height

  • LED fog lights and daytime running lights

  • Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines

  • Ample cargo space with fold-flat rear seats

  • Local, no Accidents and fresh safety/ service

Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Call/Text 204-573-8558

Dealer #5905

Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car

Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

