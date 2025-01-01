Menu
<p>2018 Hyundai Sonata - Clean Title/ Safetied - $123 Bi-Weekly + Tax</p><p><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></p><ul><li><p>Drive Mode Select (Eco, Sport, Normal) for personalized driving dynamics</p></li><li><p>Fuel-efficient 7.1L/100km highway</p></li><li><p>2 Sets of tires (summer and winter)</p></li><li><p>Distinctive front grille with chrome accents</p></li><li><p>18-inch alloy wheels with a sporty design</p></li><li><p>LED daytime running lights and tail lights</p></li><li><p>Power tilt-and-slide sunroof</p></li><li><p>Dual chrome-tipped exhaust for a bold look</p></li><li><p>Sport seats with leather/cloth combination and contrast stitching</p></li><li><p>Heated front seats and leather-wrapped steering wheel</p></li><li><p>7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility</p></li><li><p>Proximity key with push-button start and hands-free Smart Trunk</p></li><li><p>Dual-zone automatic climate control</p></li><li><p>Blind-Spot Detection (BSD) with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert</p></li><li><p>Lane Change Assist for confident highway driving</p></li><li><p>Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines</p></li><li><p>Advanced airbags and Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)</p></li><li><p>Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)</p></li></ul><p>Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p></p><p>Call/Text 204-573-8558</p><p></p><p>Dealer #5742</p><p></p><p><strong>Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car</strong></p><p></p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available</p>

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

