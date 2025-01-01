$15,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Sonata
2.4L Sport
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-573-8558
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C24004
- Mileage 139,986 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Hyundai Sonata - Clean Title/ Safetied - $123 Bi-Weekly + Tax
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Drive Mode Select (Eco, Sport, Normal) for personalized driving dynamics
Fuel-efficient 7.1L/100km highway
2 Sets of tires (summer and winter)
Distinctive front grille with chrome accents
18-inch alloy wheels with a sporty design
LED daytime running lights and tail lights
Power tilt-and-slide sunroof
Dual chrome-tipped exhaust for a bold look
Sport seats with leather/cloth combination and contrast stitching
Heated front seats and leather-wrapped steering wheel
7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
Proximity key with push-button start and hands-free Smart Trunk
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Blind-Spot Detection (BSD) with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Change Assist for confident highway driving
Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines
Advanced airbags and Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available
