2019 Cadillac XT5 Luxury SUV - Safetied & Serviced - Local - $188 Bi-Weekly + Tax

﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming
Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines
Power-adjustable front seats with lumbar support and memory settings for driver's seat
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Keyless entry and push-button start
Remote start system
Power liftgate
18-inch alloy wheels
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Alert
Front and rear parking sensors
Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Power sunroof

Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Call/Text 204-573-8558

Dealer #5742

**Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car**

Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available

Details

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

189,733KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GYKNDRS2KZ111650

  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # C24078
  Mileage 189,733 KM

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

