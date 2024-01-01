$23,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Cadillac XT5
AWD 4dr Luxury
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
204-573-8558
189,733KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GYKNDRS2KZ111650
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C24078
- Mileage 189,733 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Cadillac XT5 Luxury SUV - Safetied & Serviced - Local - $188 Bi-Weekly + Tax
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
- Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming
- Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines
- Power-adjustable front seats with lumbar support and memory settings for driver's seat
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Keyless entry and push-button start
- Remote start system
- Power liftgate
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Lane Departure Warning
- Forward Collision Alert
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Power sunroof
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
