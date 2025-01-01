$19,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Traverse
AWD 4dr LT True North w/3LT
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-573-8558
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C25210
- Mileage 209,896 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Chevrolet Traverse - Clean Title/ Safetied - $209 Bi-Weekly + Tax
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell!
All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for enhanced traction
Towing capacity of up to 5,000 lbs
Sleek and modern design with chrome accents
20-inch aluminum wheels
Hands-free power liftgate
LED headlights and fog lights
Roof rails for extra cargo options
Heated and cooled leather-appointed seating
Heated second-row captains chairs
Power-adjustable driver and passenger seats
Tri-zone automatic climate control
Chevrolet Infotainment System with an 8-inch touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bose premium 10-speaker audio system
Wireless phone charging pad
Multiple USB ports throughout the cabin
Blind Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Alert with Automatic Emergency Braking
Adaptive Cruise Control
HD Surround Vision Camera
Freshly Serviced/ Safetied
Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5905
Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
