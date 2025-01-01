Menu
<p>2019 Chevrolet Traverse - Clean Title/ Safetied - $209 Bi-Weekly + Tax</p><p><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell!</span></p><ul><li><p>All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for enhanced traction</p></li><li><p>Towing capacity of up to 5,000 lbs</p></li><li><p>Sleek and modern design with chrome accents</p></li><li><p>20-inch aluminum wheels</p></li><li><p>Hands-free power liftgate</p></li><li><p>LED headlights and fog lights</p></li><li><p>Roof rails for extra cargo options</p></li><li><p>Heated and cooled leather-appointed seating</p></li><li><p>Heated second-row captains chairs</p></li><li><p>Power-adjustable driver and passenger seats</p></li><li><p>Tri-zone automatic climate control</p></li><li><p>Chevrolet Infotainment System with an 8-inch touchscreen</p></li><li><p>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</p></li><li><p>Bose premium 10-speaker audio system</p></li><li><p>Wireless phone charging pad</p></li><li><p>Multiple USB ports throughout the cabin</p></li><li><p>Blind Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross-Traffic Alert</p></li><li><p>Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning</p></li><li><p>Forward Collision Alert with Automatic Emergency Braking</p></li><li><p>Adaptive Cruise Control</p></li><li><p>HD Surround Vision Camera</p></li><li><p>Freshly Serviced/ Safetied</p></li></ul><p>Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p></p><p>Call/Text 204-573-8558</p><p></p><p>Dealer #5905</p><p></p><p><strong>Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car</strong></p><p></p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available</p>

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

209,896 KM

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Traverse

AWD 4dr LT True North w/3LT

13159993

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

AWD 4dr LT True North w/3LT

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
209,896KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNEVHKW8KJ206257

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C25210
  • Mileage 209,896 KM

2019 Chevrolet Traverse - Clean Title/ Safetied - $209 Bi-Weekly + Tax

﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell!

  • All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for enhanced traction

  • Towing capacity of up to 5,000 lbs

  • Sleek and modern design with chrome accents

  • 20-inch aluminum wheels

  • Hands-free power liftgate

  • LED headlights and fog lights

  • Roof rails for extra cargo options

  • Heated and cooled leather-appointed seating

  • Heated second-row captains chairs

  • Power-adjustable driver and passenger seats

  • Tri-zone automatic climate control

  • Chevrolet Infotainment System with an 8-inch touchscreen

  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

  • Bose premium 10-speaker audio system

  • Wireless phone charging pad

  • Multiple USB ports throughout the cabin

  • Blind Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

  • Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning

  • Forward Collision Alert with Automatic Emergency Braking

  • Adaptive Cruise Control

  • HD Surround Vision Camera

  • Freshly Serviced/ Safetied

Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Call/Text 204-573-8558

Dealer #5905

Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car

Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available

AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Backup Camera;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors

Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Cracknell Auto & Detail

1-204-573-8558

2019 Chevrolet Traverse