<p>2019 Chevrolet Trax AWD - Clean Title/ Safetied - $127 Bi-Weekly + Tax</p><p><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></p><ul><li><p>All-Wheel Drive </p></li><li><p>Alloy wheels</p></li><li><p>LED daytime running lights</p></li><li><p>Power-adjustable drivers seat with lumbar support</p></li><li><p>Heated front seats </p></li><li><p>Ample cargo space with fold-flat rear seats</p></li><li><p>7-inch Chevrolet Infotainment System touchscreen</p></li><li><p>Apple CarPlay and Android Auto</p></li><li><p>Bluetooth hands-free calling and audio streaming</p></li><li><p>USB and auxiliary input ports</p></li><li><p>6-speaker audio system</p></li><li><p>Rearview camera </p></li><li><p>Remote start </p></li><li><p>Keyless entry with push-button start</p></li><li><p>Smooth ride and easy maneuverability in tight spaces</p></li><li><p>Fresh safety and service</p></li></ul><p>Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p></p><p>Call/Text 204-573-8558</p><p></p><p>Dealer #5742</p><p></p><p><strong>Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car</strong></p><p></p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available</p>

VIN 3GNCJPSB8KL373866

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C25044
  • Mileage 179,986 KM

