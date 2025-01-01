$18,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Pilot
EX-L Navi AWD
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-573-8558
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C25005
- Mileage 219,986 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Honda Pilot EX-L Navi - Clean Title / Fresh Safety - $137 Bi-Weekly + Tax
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Winter and summer wheels included
Navigation System
Remote Starter
Heated Steering
Heated front and rear Leather Interior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Driver-Assist Technology: Equipped with Honda Sensing® features, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and collision mitigation braking system.
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility to keep everyone entertained.
Tri-zone automatic climate control
Push-button start and proximity key entry
Power-adjustable driver's seat with memory settings
Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines
Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available
Vehicle Features
