<p>2019 Honda Pilot EX-L Navi - Clean Title / Fresh Safety - $137 Bi-Weekly + Tax</p><p><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></p><ul><li><p>Winter and summer wheels included</p></li><li><p><strong>Navigation System</strong></p></li><li><p><strong>Remote Starter</strong></p></li><li><p><strong>Heated Steering</strong></p></li><li><p><strong>Heated front and rear Leather Interior</strong></p></li><li><p><strong>Sunroof</strong></p></li><li><p><strong>Power Liftgate</strong></p></li><li><p><strong>Driver-Assist Technology:</strong> Equipped with Honda Sensing® features, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and collision mitigation braking system.</p></li><li><p>Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility to keep everyone entertained.</p></li><li><p>Tri-zone automatic climate control</p></li><li><p>Push-button start and proximity key entry</p></li><li><p>Power-adjustable driver's seat with memory settings</p></li><li><p>Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines</p></li></ul><p>Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p></p><p>Call/Text 204-573-8558</p><p></p><p>Dealer #5742</p><p></p><p><strong>Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car</strong></p><p></p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available</p>

219,986 KM

EX-L Navi AWD

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

Used
219,986KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNYF6H72KB504334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C25005
  • Mileage 219,986 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Honda Pilot EX-L Navi - Clean Title / Fresh Safety - $137 Bi-Weekly + Tax

﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.

  • Winter and summer wheels included

  • Navigation System

  • Remote Starter

  • Heated Steering

  • Heated front and rear Leather Interior

  • Sunroof

  • Power Liftgate

  • Driver-Assist Technology: Equipped with Honda Sensing® features, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and collision mitigation braking system.

  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility to keep everyone entertained.

  • Tri-zone automatic climate control

  • Push-button start and proximity key entry

  • Power-adjustable driver's seat with memory settings

  • Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines

Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Call/Text 204-573-8558

Dealer #5742

Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car

Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

