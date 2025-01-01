Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2019 Honda Ridgeline EX-L - 1 Owner/ Clean Title/ Safetied - $242 Bi-Weekly</p><p><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></p><ul><li><p>6-speed automatic transmission</p></li><li><p>Intelligent AWD system for all-weather capability</p></li><li><p>5,000 lbs towing capacity</p></li><li><p>Smooth car-like ride with independent rear suspension</p></li><li><p>18-inch alloy wheels</p></li><li><p>LED daytime running lights and fog lights</p></li><li><p>Power sliding rear window</p></li><li><p>Dual-action tailgate with in-bed trunk for extra storage</p></li><li><p>Leather-trimmed seating with power-adjustable heated front seats</p></li><li><p>Spacious and quiet cabin with seating for five</p></li><li><p>One-touch power moonroof</p></li><li><p>Tri-zone automatic climate control</p></li><li><p>Heated steering wheel</p></li><li><p>8-inch touchscreen infotainment system</p></li><li><p>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</p></li><li><p>Honda LaneWatch blind-spot display</p></li><li><p>Premium 7-speaker audio system</p></li><li><p>Remote engine start & push-button start</p></li><li><p>Honda Sensing suite: Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, and Collision Mitigation Braking</p></li><li><p>Multi-angle rearview camera</p></li><li><p>Front & rear parking sensors</p></li><li><p>Local/ Fresh Safety</p></li><li><p>Rubber Mats</p></li></ul><p>Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p></p><p>Call/Text 204-573-8558</p><p></p><p>Dealer #5742</p><p></p><p><strong>Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car</strong></p><p></p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available</p>

2019 Honda Ridgeline

119,896 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12273336

2019 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L AWD

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

Contact Seller

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
119,896KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FPYK3F53KB500733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C25035
  • Mileage 119,896 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Honda Ridgeline EX-L - 1 Owner/ Clean Title/ Safetied - $242 Bi-Weekly

﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.

  • 6-speed automatic transmission

  • Intelligent AWD system for all-weather capability

  • 5,000 lbs towing capacity

  • Smooth car-like ride with independent rear suspension

  • 18-inch alloy wheels

  • LED daytime running lights and fog lights

  • Power sliding rear window

  • Dual-action tailgate with in-bed trunk for extra storage

  • Leather-trimmed seating with power-adjustable heated front seats

  • Spacious and quiet cabin with seating for five

  • One-touch power moonroof

  • Tri-zone automatic climate control

  • Heated steering wheel

  • 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

  • Honda LaneWatch blind-spot display

  • Premium 7-speaker audio system

  • Remote engine start & push-button start

  • Honda Sensing suite: Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, and Collision Mitigation Braking

  • Multi-angle rearview camera

  • Front & rear parking sensors

  • Local/ Fresh Safety

  • Rubber Mats

Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Call/Text 204-573-8558

Dealer #5742

Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car

Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cracknell Auto & Detail

Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited 4dr Sdn LT w/1LT for sale in Carberry, MB
2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited 4dr Sdn LT w/1LT 179,986 KM $9,700 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 4DR SDN AUTO GT for sale in Carberry, MB
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 4DR SDN AUTO GT 69,896 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Wrangler UNLIMITED 4WD 4DR SAHARA for sale in Carberry, MB
2016 Jeep Wrangler UNLIMITED 4WD 4DR SAHARA 119,896 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Email Cracknell Auto & Detail

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

Call Dealer

1-204-573-XXXX

(click to show)

1-204-573-8558

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cracknell Auto & Detail

1-204-573-8558

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Ridgeline