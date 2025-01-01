$31,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Ridgeline
EX-L AWD
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-573-8558
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C25035
- Mileage 119,896 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Honda Ridgeline EX-L - 1 Owner/ Clean Title/ Safetied - $242 Bi-Weekly
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
6-speed automatic transmission
Intelligent AWD system for all-weather capability
5,000 lbs towing capacity
Smooth car-like ride with independent rear suspension
18-inch alloy wheels
LED daytime running lights and fog lights
Power sliding rear window
Dual-action tailgate with in-bed trunk for extra storage
Leather-trimmed seating with power-adjustable heated front seats
Spacious and quiet cabin with seating for five
One-touch power moonroof
Tri-zone automatic climate control
Heated steering wheel
8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda LaneWatch blind-spot display
Premium 7-speaker audio system
Remote engine start & push-button start
Honda Sensing suite: Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, and Collision Mitigation Braking
Multi-angle rearview camera
Front & rear parking sensors
Local/ Fresh Safety
Rubber Mats
Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available
Vehicle Features
