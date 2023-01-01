$46,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara 4X4
2019 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara 4X4
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
204-573-8558
$46,995
+ taxes & licensing
49,820KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXEGXKW644541
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,820 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara - Adventure-Ready Luxury SUV!
Soft top and hard top included. Brand new tires and rims. Heated steering, remote starter, heated leather interior, navigation, apple carplay/ android auto and so much more!
Embrace the spirit of adventure with the 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara. This SUV combines rugged capability with refined features, making it the perfect companion for both off-road excursions and city driving.
Manager Driven (call/text ahead) Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell!
Features:
Extras:
Don't miss the opportunity to own the 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara. Experience the perfect blend of rugged capability and luxury features in this iconic SUV.
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Automatic
4×4
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
2019 Jeep Wrangler