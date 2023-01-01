Menu
<div><em style=color:rgb( 55 , 65 , 81 )>2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara - Adventure-Ready Luxury SUV!</em></div><div><br /></div><div>Soft top and hard top included. Brand new tires and rims. Heated steering, remote starter, heated leather interior, navigation, apple carplay/ android auto and so much more!</div><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 55 , 65 , 81 )>Embrace the spirit of adventure with the 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara. This SUV combines rugged capability with refined features, making it the perfect companion for both off-road excursions and city driving.</span></div><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>Manager Driven (call/text ahead) Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell!</span></div><div><br /></div><div>Features:</div><ul><li>Off-Road Prowess:</li><li>Command-Trac® 4x4 System for superior off-road capability.</li><li>Heavy-duty suspension for a smooth ride on and off the trail.</li><li>Luxurious Interior:</li><li>Premium heated leather seats with Sahara embroidered logos.</li><li>Advanced infotainment system with a touchscreen display and smartphone integration.</li><li>Open-Air Freedom:</li><li>Removable Freedom Top® for an open-air driving experience.</li><li>Convertible soft top for an authentic Jeep experience.</li><li>Safety and Convenience:</li><li>ParkView® Rear Back-Up Camera for easy maneuvering.</li><li>Keyless entry and push-button start for convenience.</li></ul><div><br /></div><div>Extras:</div><ul><li>Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced and in excellent condition. Full-service history available for inspection.</li><li>Adventure-Ready: Equipped for off-road explorations and the thrill of outdoor adventures.</li><li>Versatile Seating: Ample space for passengers and cargo, perfect for road trips and daily use.</li></ul><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 55 , 65 , 81 )>Don't miss the opportunity to own the 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara. Experience the perfect blend of rugged capability and luxury features in this iconic SUV.</span></div><div><br /></div><div>Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></div><div><br /></div><div>Call/Text 204-573-8558</div><div><br /></div><div>Dealer #5742</div><div><br /></div>

2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara - Adventure-Ready Luxury SUV!
Soft top and hard top included. Brand new tires and rims. Heated steering, remote starter, heated leather interior, navigation, apple carplay/ android auto and so much more!
Embrace the spirit of adventure with the 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara. This SUV combines rugged capability with refined features, making it the perfect companion for both off-road excursions and city driving.
Manager Driven (call/text ahead) Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell!
Features:
  • Off-Road Prowess:
  • Command-Trac® 4x4 System for superior off-road capability.
  • Heavy-duty suspension for a smooth ride on and off the trail.
  • Luxurious Interior:
  • Premium heated leather seats with Sahara embroidered logos.
  • Advanced infotainment system with a touchscreen display and smartphone integration.
  • Open-Air Freedom:
  • Removable Freedom Top® for an open-air driving experience.
  • Convertible soft top for an authentic Jeep experience.
  • Safety and Convenience:
  • ParkView® Rear Back-Up Camera for easy maneuvering.
  • Keyless entry and push-button start for convenience.

Extras:
  • Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced and in excellent condition. Full-service history available for inspection.
  • Adventure-Ready: Equipped for off-road explorations and the thrill of outdoor adventures.
  • Versatile Seating: Ample space for passengers and cargo, perfect for road trips and daily use.

Don't miss the opportunity to own the 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara. Experience the perfect blend of rugged capability and luxury features in this iconic SUV.
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4

