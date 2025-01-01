Menu
2022 Chrysler Pacifica - Clean Title/Safetied - $242 Bi-Weekly + Tax

Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.

• Heated Seats
• Factory warranty remaining
• Power sliding doors and liftgate
• Heated Steering
• 10.1 Uconnect 5 touchscreen with navigation
• Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
• USB ports throughout
• Tri-zone automatic climate control
• Stow n Go seating and storage system
• Second- and third-row sunshades
• Remote start and keyless entry
• Power-adjustable drivers seat with memory
• 19-inch alloy wheels
• Adaptive cruise control
• Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert
• Lane-keeping assist
• Forward collision warning with active braking
• ParkSense front and rear park assist
• Fresh Service

Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Call/Text 204-573-8558

Dealer #5905

Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car

Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available

2022 Chrysler Pacifica

89,896 KM

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring FWD

12649719

2022 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring FWD

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,896KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC1FG2NR190079

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,896 KM

2022 Chrysler Pacifica - Clean Title/Safetied - $242 Bi-Weekly + Tax

Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.

  • Heated Seats

  • Factory warranty remaining

  • Power sliding doors and liftgate

  • Heated Steering

  • 10.1 Uconnect 5 touchscreen with navigation

  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

  • USB ports throughout

  • Tri-zone automatic climate control

  • Stow n Go seating and storage system

  • Second- and third-row sunshades

  • Remote start and keyless entry

  • Power-adjustable drivers seat with memory

  • 19-inch alloy wheels

  • Adaptive cruise control

  • Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert

  • Lane-keeping assist

  • Forward collision warning with active braking

  • ParkSense front and rear park assist

  • Fresh Service

Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Call/Text 204-573-8558

Dealer #5905

Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car

Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available

Automatic
FWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration
Brake Assist;Lane Assist

Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Cracknell Auto & Detail

1-204-573-8558

2022 Chrysler Pacifica