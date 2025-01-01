$32,995+ taxes & licensing
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-573-8558
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,896 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Chrysler Pacifica - Clean Title/Safetied - $242 Bi-Weekly + Tax
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Heated Seats
Factory warranty remaining
Power sliding doors and liftgate
Heated Steering
10.1 Uconnect 5 touchscreen with navigation
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
USB ports throughout
Tri-zone automatic climate control
Stow n Go seating and storage system
Second- and third-row sunshades
Remote start and keyless entry
Power-adjustable drivers seat with memory
19-inch alloy wheels
Adaptive cruise control
Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert
Lane-keeping assist
Forward collision warning with active braking
ParkSense front and rear park assist
Fresh Service
Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5905
Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available
Vehicle Features
