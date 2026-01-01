$23,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Nissan Kicks
SR FWD
2024 Nissan Kicks
SR FWD
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-520-9461
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C26062A
- Mileage 67,663 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Nissan Kicks SV - Safetied and Serviced - Clean Title - $187 Bi-Weekly + Tax
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Automatic Emergency Braking
Blind Spot Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
7" Color Touchscreen Display
Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry & Push Button Start
Rearview Monitor
17" Alloy Wheels
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome / delivery available.
Call/Text 204-520-9461
Dealer #5905
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available meaning you can drive home the same day even if MPI is closed (good for weekends and after hours)
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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