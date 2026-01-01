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<p>2024 Nissan Kicks SV - Safetied and Serviced - Clean Title - $187 Bi-Weekly + Tax</p><p><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></p><ul><li><p>Automatic Emergency Braking</p></li><li><p>Blind Spot Warning</p></li><li><p>Rear Cross Traffic Alert</p></li><li><p>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</p></li><li><p>7" Color Touchscreen Display</p></li><li><p>Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System</p></li><li><p>Cruise Control</p></li><li><p>Keyless Entry & Push Button Start</p></li><li><p>Rearview Monitor</p></li><li><p>17" Alloy Wheels</p></li></ul><p>Financing Available/ Trades Welcome / delivery available.</p><p>Call/Text<u> 204-520-9461</u></p><p>Dealer #5905</p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available meaning you can drive home the same day even if MPI is closed (good for weekends and after hours)</p>

2024 Nissan Kicks

67,663 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Nissan Kicks

SR FWD

Watch This Vehicle
14210840

2024 Nissan Kicks

SR FWD

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-520-9461

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Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
67,663KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5DV6RL482231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C26062A
  • Mileage 67,663 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Nissan Kicks SV - Safetied and Serviced - Clean Title - $187 Bi-Weekly + Tax

﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.

  • Automatic Emergency Braking

  • Blind Spot Warning

  • Rear Cross Traffic Alert

  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

  • 7" Color Touchscreen Display

  • Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System

  • Cruise Control

  • Keyless Entry & Push Button Start

  • Rearview Monitor

  • 17" Alloy Wheels

Financing Available/ Trades Welcome / delivery available.

Call/Text 204-520-9461

Dealer #5905

Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available meaning you can drive home the same day even if MPI is closed (good for weekends and after hours)

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

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1-204-520-XXXX

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1-204-520-9461

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$23,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Cracknell Auto & Detail

1-204-520-9461

2024 Nissan Kicks