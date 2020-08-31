Menu
2018 Ford Fusion

24,527 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carman Ford

204-745-2057

2018 Ford Fusion

2018 Ford Fusion

SE

2018 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Carman Ford

Box 400 Hwy 3, Carman, MB R0G 0J0

204-745-2057

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

24,527KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5749386
  • Stock #: 182791TC
  • VIN: 3FA6P0T90JR182791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 182791TC
  • Mileage 24,527 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features:

  • Heated Front Seats
  • Power Front Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Backup Sensors
  • Backup Camera
  • Post Crash Alert System
  • Remote Start
  • Intelligent Access
  • Sync 3
  • Navigation

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear child safety locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Integrated roof antenna
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Steel spare wheel
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Cloth Door Trim Insert
A/T
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Bluetooth Connection
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
Redundant Digital Speedometer
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
KEYPAD
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
8-Way Driver Seat
3.36 Axle Ratio
66.2 L Fuel Tank
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
MAGNETIC METALLIC
Driver Restriction Features
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Tires: 235/45R18
Fuel Capacity: 66.2L
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carman Ford

Carman Ford

Box 400 Hwy 3, Carman, MB R0G 0J0

