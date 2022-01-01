$78,309 + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 2 4 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8071420

8071420 Stock #: C44059TC

C44059TC VIN: 1FTEW1E42LFC44059

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 39,245 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Restricted Driving Mode Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Lane Keeping Assist Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Compass Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints WiFi Hotspot Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Systems Monitor KEYPAD Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Smart Device Integration 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster -inc: Driver configurable Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Passenger Seat Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 200 Amp Alternator 136.3 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: smart trailer tow connector and 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Fixed antenna Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Exterior Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass DEEP TINTED GLASS Fog Lamps Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper LED brakelights Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Power Rear Window w/Defroster Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Adjustable Pedals Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Fleet Fuel Fill Delete Rear wheel well liners A/T Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Max Trailer Tow Package Blind Spot Monitor Gasoline Fuel Fuel Capacity: 98L Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio Cross-Traffic Alert Automatic Parking 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 AC Power Outlets Generic Sun/Moonroof TWIN PANEL MOONROOF LARIAT SPECIAL EDITION PACKAGE MAGNETIC TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE Driver Restriction Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake EQUIPMENT GROUP 502A LUXURY LARIAT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic 10-Speed A/T Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 AC Power Outlets Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Corrosion Miles/km: Unlimited Corrosion Years: 5 Drivetrain Miles/km: 100,000 Drivetrain Years: 5 Roadside Assistance Years: 5 Basic Miles/km: 60,000 Basic Years: 3 Roadside Assistance Miles/km: 100,000 TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER Requires Subscription BLACK, UNIQUE SPECIAL EDITION 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT SEATS

