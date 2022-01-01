B&O Sounds System by Bang and Olufsen (10 Speakers and Subwoofer)
Heated Steering Wheel and Powered Tilt/Telescopic Adjustment
Led Headlamps and Fog Lamps
Rain Sensing Wipers with Windshield Wiper De-Icer
Voice Activated Navigation System
Lane Keeping System (Alert & Assist)
Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Alert
Heated/Cooled Front Seats and Heated Rear Seats
The 2020 F150 offers 6 trim lines and 6 engine choices (including the 3.0L diesel) to go with a long list of configurations for any job or lifestyle. The F150 has been the best-selling truck in Canada for 54 years straight because its basically the Swiss army knife of vehicles. Customize your cab size, box size and towing capabilities for any lifestyle or job. Come for a test drive to learn why Ford still dominates this market segment.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Compass
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
WiFi Hotspot
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Systems Monitor
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning