2020 Ford F-150

39,245 KM

Details

$78,309

+ tax & licensing
$78,309

+ taxes & licensing

Carman Ford

204-745-2057

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

Lariat

2020 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Carman Ford

Box 400 Hwy 3, Carman, MB R0G 0J0

204-745-2057

$78,309

+ taxes & licensing

39,245KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8071420
  • Stock #: C44059TC
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E42LFC44059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,245 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features:

8" LCD Productivity Screen (In Gauge Cluster)

Apple Carplay/Android Auto

FordPass Connect 4G Wi-fi Modem

Universal Garage Door Opener

B&O Sounds System by Bang and Olufsen (10 Speakers and Subwoofer)

Heated Steering Wheel and Powered Tilt/Telescopic Adjustment

Led Headlamps and Fog Lamps

Rain Sensing Wipers with Windshield Wiper De-Icer

Voice Activated Navigation System

Lane Keeping System (Alert & Assist)

Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Alert

Heated/Cooled Front Seats and Heated Rear Seats

The 2020 F150 offers 6 trim lines and 6 engine choices (including the 3.0L diesel) to go with a long list of configurations for any job or lifestyle. The F150 has been the best-selling truck in Canada for 54 years straight because its basically the Swiss army knife of vehicles. Customize your cab size, box size and towing capabilities for any lifestyle or job. Come for a test drive to learn why Ford still dominates this market segment.


Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Compass
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
WiFi Hotspot
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Systems Monitor
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster -inc: Driver configurable
Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: smart trailer tow connector and 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Fixed antenna
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
LED brakelights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Adjustable Pedals
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Fleet Fuel Fill Delete
Rear wheel well liners
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Max Trailer Tow Package
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
Fuel Capacity: 98L
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 AC Power Outlets
Generic Sun/Moonroof
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
LARIAT SPECIAL EDITION PACKAGE
MAGNETIC
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
Driver Restriction Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
EQUIPMENT GROUP 502A LUXURY
LARIAT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
10-Speed A/T
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 AC Power Outlets
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Corrosion Miles/km: Unlimited
Corrosion Years: 5
Drivetrain Miles/km: 100,000
Drivetrain Years: 5
Roadside Assistance Years: 5
Basic Miles/km: 60,000
Basic Years: 3
Roadside Assistance Miles/km: 100,000
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER
Requires Subscription
BLACK, UNIQUE SPECIAL EDITION 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Carman Ford

Carman Ford

Carman Ford

Box 400 Hwy 3, Carman, MB R0G 0J0

