2020 Ford Fusion

25,889 KM

Details

$30,681

+ tax & licensing
$30,681

+ taxes & licensing

Carman Ford

204-745-2057

2020 Ford Fusion

2020 Ford Fusion

SE

2020 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Carman Ford

Box 400 Hwy 3, Carman, MB R0G 0J0

204-745-2057

$30,681

+ taxes & licensing

25,889KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8448966
  • Stock #: 141992PC
  • VIN: 3FA6P0HD3LR141992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Sandstone
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 25,889 KM

