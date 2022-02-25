$63,496+ tax & licensing
$63,496
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Dodge Durango
R/T
Location
Box 400 Hwy 3, Carman, MB R0G 0J0
20,493KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8448960
- Stock #: 575317PC
- VIN: 1C4SDJCT1MC575317
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 20,493 KM
Carman Ford
Box 400 Hwy 3, Carman, MB R0G 0J0