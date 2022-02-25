Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Dodge Durango

20,493 KM

Details

$63,496

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$63,496

+ taxes & licensing

Carman Ford

204-745-2057

Contact Seller
2021 Dodge Durango

2021 Dodge Durango

R/T

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Dodge Durango

R/T

Location

Carman Ford

Box 400 Hwy 3, Carman, MB R0G 0J0

204-745-2057

  1. 8448960
  2. 8448960
  3. 8448960
  4. 8448960
  5. 8448960
  6. 8448960
  7. 8448960
  8. 8448960
  9. 8448960
  10. 8448960
  11. 8448960
  12. 8448960
  13. 8448960
  14. 8448960
  15. 8448960
  16. 8448960
  17. 8448960
  18. 8448960
  19. 8448960
  20. 8448960
  21. 8448960
  22. 8448960
  23. 8448960
  24. 8448960
  25. 8448960
  26. 8448960
Contact Seller

$63,496

+ taxes & licensing

20,493KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8448960
  • Stock #: 575317PC
  • VIN: 1C4SDJCT1MC575317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 20,493 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carman Ford

2021 Nissan Kicks SR
 18,473 KM
$28,654 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue SV
 61,495 KM
$31,687 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 Lariat
 44,852 KM
$65,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carman Ford

Carman Ford

Carman Ford

Box 400 Hwy 3, Carman, MB R0G 0J0

Call Dealer

204-745-XXXX

(click to show)

204-745-2057

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory