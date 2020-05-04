Menu
2009 Cadillac CTS

w/1SA

2009 Cadillac CTS

w/1SA

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Contact Seller

$11,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 65,358KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4972203
  • Stock #: D2857A
  • VIN: 1G6DG577890117855
Exterior Colour
Radiant Silver
Interior Colour
Ebony
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Mid-Size, 4dr Sdn AWD w/1SA, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/217

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • RADIANT SILVER
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • 3.6L SFI VVT V6 ENGINE (STD)
  • Requires Subscription
  • PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: std equipment
  • 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: grade braking performance algorithm shifting driver shift control (STD)
  • FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: 8-way pwr driver & passenger front heated bucket seats w/2-way pwr lumbar support adjustable head restraints seatback map pockets (STD)
  • COMFORT & CONVENIENCE PKG -inc: heated/ventilated front seats split folding rear seat pwr tilt & telescoping steering column w/memory ultrasonic rear parking assist EZ Key passive entry system remote start
  • EBONY LEATHER SEATING SURFACES W/EBONY INTERIOR ACCENTS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

