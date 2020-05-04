2009 Cadillac CTS

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Emergency Trunk Release

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Rear Reading Lamps

Mirror Memory

Floor mats

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Powertrain All Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

RADIANT SILVER

Bluetooth Connection

3.6L SFI VVT V6 ENGINE (STD)

Requires Subscription

PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: std equipment

6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: grade braking performance algorithm shifting driver shift control (STD)

FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: 8-way pwr driver & passenger front heated bucket seats w/2-way pwr lumbar support adjustable head restraints seatback map pockets (STD)

COMFORT & CONVENIENCE PKG -inc: heated/ventilated front seats split folding rear seat pwr tilt & telescoping steering column w/memory ultrasonic rear parking assist EZ Key passive entry system remote start

EBONY LEATHER SEATING SURFACES W/EBONY INTERIOR ACCENTS

