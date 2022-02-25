Menu
2009 Ford F-150

150,658 KM

Details Description Features

$15,980

+ tax & licensing
Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

XLT

Location

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

150,658KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8341209
  • Stock #: D4140B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 150,658 KM

Vehicle Description

6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V8 4.6L/281

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD (STD)
Conventional Spare Tire
4.6L EFI 24-VALVE V8 ENGINE (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

