2009 Pontiac G8

- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Remote Engine Start
- Floor mats
- Power Outlet
- Temporary spare tire
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Powertrain
- Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Exterior
- Rear Spoiler
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front Performance
- Tires - Rear Performance
- Windows
- Comfort
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
- Equalizer
- Telematics
- 3.6L DOHC SFI VVT V6 ALUMINUM ENGINE (STD)
- Requires Subscription
- 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: driver shift control sport mode (STD)
- AM/FM STEREO W/6-DISC IN-DASH CD CHANGER & MP3 PLAYBACK -inc: 6.5" colour LCD multi-function display seek/scan speed-compensated volume Theftlock equalizer aux input jack for iPod/MP3 player Blaupunkt 11-speaker system w/230-watt amplifier subw...
- SPORT FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: 4-way pwr adjustment 2-way manual fore/aft (STD)
- MAVERICK SILVER METALLIC
