2009 Pontiac G8

Base

2009 Pontiac G8

Base

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 134,931KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4865196
  • Stock #: U4502A
  • VIN: 6G2ER577X9L210278
Exterior Colour
Maverick Silver Metallic
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Large Sedan, 4dr Sdn, 5-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/217

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Equalizer
  • Telematics
  • 3.6L DOHC SFI VVT V6 ALUMINUM ENGINE (STD)
  • Requires Subscription
  • 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: driver shift control sport mode (STD)
  • AM/FM STEREO W/6-DISC IN-DASH CD CHANGER & MP3 PLAYBACK -inc: 6.5" colour LCD multi-function display seek/scan speed-compensated volume Theftlock equalizer aux input jack for iPod/MP3 player Blaupunkt 11-speaker system w/230-watt amplifier subw...
  • SPORT FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: 4-way pwr adjustment 2-way manual fore/aft (STD)
  • MAVERICK SILVER METALLIC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

