2011 Chevrolet Cruze

Eco w/1SA

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

Eco w/1SA

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

$6,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 138,621KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4592313
  • Stock #: D3103A
  • VIN: 1G1PK5S97B7183837
Exterior Colour
Imperial Blue Metallic
Interior Colour
Jet Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Compact Sedan, 4dr Sdn Eco w/1SA, 6-Speed Eco Manual w/OD, Turbocharged Gas Inline 4-cylinder 1.4L/83

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • ENGINE 1.4L 4 CYL MFI DOHC TURBOCHARGED (STD)
  • SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
  • JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
  • Requires Subscription
  • AUDIO SYSTEM AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 PLAYBACK -inc: graphical display (STD)
  • TRANSMISSION ECO 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD)

