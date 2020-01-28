2011 Chevrolet Cruze

Compact Sedan, 4dr Sdn Eco w/1SA, 6-Speed Eco Manual w/OD, Turbocharged Gas Inline 4-cylinder 1.4L/83
- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Rear Side Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Remote Trunk Release
- Rear Reading Lamps
- Floor mats
- Power Outlet
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Powertrain
-
- Front Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Exterior
-
- Rear Spoiler
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tires - Front Performance
- Tires - Rear Performance
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Windows
-
- Comfort
-
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
-
- Turbocharged
- Knee Air Bag
- Imperial Blue Metallic
- ENGINE 1.4L 4 CYL MFI DOHC TURBOCHARGED (STD)
- SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
- JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
- Requires Subscription
- AUDIO SYSTEM AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 PLAYBACK -inc: graphical display (STD)
- TRANSMISSION ECO 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD)
