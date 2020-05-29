Menu
$10,980

+ taxes & licensing

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

2012 Chevrolet Orlando

2012 Chevrolet Orlando

1LT

2012 Chevrolet Orlando

1LT

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

$10,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,466KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5081970
  • Stock #: U4529A
  • VIN: KL77P2EM8CK616665
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Multi-Purpose Vehicle, 4dr Wgn 1LT, 6-Speed Manual, Gas I4 2.4L/146

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Smart Device Integration
  • ENGINE 2.4L DOHC I4 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) (STD)
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-XXXX

1-800-442-0402

Alternate Numbers
204-638-4026
