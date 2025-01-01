$13,980+ tax & licensing
2012 GMC Acadia
SLE2
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
118,466KM
VIN 1GKKVPED8CJ312035
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5914B
- Mileage 118,466 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
GM oil life monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Battery rundown protection
JACK ASSEMBLY
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Front round halogen fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
6-Speaker Audio System
Steering wheel audio & phone controls
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Vehicle Start
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
SUMMIT WHITE
SiriusXM Satellite Radio -inc: digital sound quality w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply*
ENGINE 3.6L V6 DIRECT INJECTION (DI) -inc: variable valve timing (STD)
TRANSMISSION 6 SPEED ELECTRONIC AUTOMATIC (STD)
Requires Subscription
DOOR HANDLES CHROME
SPARE TIRE COMPACT
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER WRAPPED
Steering power
Theft deterrent electronic immobilizer
Glass Solar-Ray deep tint on rear side rear quarter and rear glass
Glass Solar-Ray light tint on driver and front passenger side glass and windshield
Mirrors manual fold
Cupholders -inc: (4) front (4) 2nd row (2) 3rd row
Security system audible/visible theft alarm system programmable
Liftgate rear door manual
Lights automatic on-off
Lights dual halogen projector lamp
Mirrors body coloured power OSRV heated and turn signal
Mouldings body coloured body side
Roof rails silver painted rails with black end caps
Spoiler body coloured
Tires P255/65R18 all season blackwall
Wheels 18 Inch x 7.5 Inch painted aluminum
Windshield wipers and washers front and rear intermittent wipers with washers
Analogue instrumentation -inc: speedometer odometer w/trip odometer fuel level engine temp tachometer
Antenna hex fixed
Audio system AM/FM stereo with CD player and MP3 playback -inc: aux input jack seek & scan digital clock auto tone control radio data system (RDS) speed compensated volume TheftLock 36 presets
Bluetooth for phone -inc: microphone voice recognition
Cargo storage under rear floor
Climate control rear manual
Climate control single zone manual front
Console front centre
Defogger rear window electric
Floor covering colour keyed carpeting -inc: front & rear removable floor mats
Lighting interior with theatre dimming -inc: LED cargo compartment LED front seat reading lights 2nd row reading lights integrated in dome light illuminated entry/exit
Mirror rearview auto-dimming with OnStar controls
Power locks programmable with lockout protection
Power windows express down driver with rear disable
Remote keyless entry programmable -inc: (2) transmitters panic button
Seating 1st row - (2) cloth trim bucket seats
Seating 2-way power adjuster front passenger side manual lumbar
Seating 2nd row with SmartSlide and flat folding 60/40 split bench seat -inc: fold down middle armrest
Seating 3rd Row manual bench seat 60/40 split
Seating 6-way power adjuster front driver side manual 2-way lumbar
Seating eight passenger seat configuration -inc: front bucket seats 2nd row 60/40 flat folding split bench seat w/SmartSlide 2nd row armrest 3rd row manual 60/40 split bench seat
Steering column tilt wheel and telescopic
Sunshades driver and front passenger illuminated covered mirrors
Alternator 170 AMP
Axle rear 3.16 ratio
Brake system power 4 wheel disc and ABS with panic brake assist and hill hold assist
Exhaust system dual with chrome tips
Suspension system 4 wheel independent
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
