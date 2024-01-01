$12,750+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Sonata
LIMITED
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
124,031KM
VIN 5NPEC4AC7CH394603
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Harbour Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5162AA
- Mileage 124,031 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Alarm System
Heated rear seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Heat Ducts
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Door Map Pockets
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Pwr door locks
Locking glove box
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front/rear carpeted floor mats
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Remote keyless entry w/panic alarm
(2) 12V pwr outlets
Keyless Start
(3) assist grips
Outside temp gauge
Eco indicator
Rear coat hanger
Simulated leather door trim inserts
60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: centre armrest w/cupholders
(4) door panel bottle holders
Push button start/stop
Piano black interior trim *Changes to woodgrain interior accents with Camel seat trim*
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass -inc: HomeLink system
Premium door scuff plates
Rear reading lamp
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Engine RPM sensing pwr rack & pinion steering
2.4L DOHC dual CVVT GDI 16-valve variable intake system I4 engine
MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: dual flow dampers (DFD) shocks
Multi-link rear suspension -inc: dual flow dampers (DFD) shocks
Front ventilated/solid rear disc brakes
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Steering wheel audio controls -inc: Bluetooth controls
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Body-colour bumpers
Chrome accented door handles
Solar control glass
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers
Front fog lights
Chrome window mouldings
Windshield wiper de-icer
Automatic on/off headlamps
Dark chrome grille w/chrome hood garnish
Sunshade band
Pwr panoramic sunroof
T125/80D16 compact spare tire
Body-colour folding heated pwr mirrors -inc: turning signal indicators
P215/55R17 performance tires
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: cruise controls
Remote releases -inc: fuel door hood trunk
HARBOUR GREY METALLIC
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Diversity antenna -inc: premium audio
Requires Subscription
BLACK LEATHER SEAT TRIM
17 Inch X 6.5 Inch aluminum wheels
Centre console -inc: storage dual cupholders armrest rear vents
Dimension AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (7) speakers external amp auxiliary MP3 input USB/iPod input 360 watts
Dual zone automatic climate control -inc: cabin air filter CleanAir ionizer
Heated leather front bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver w/adjustable lumbar support adjustable active head restraints seatback pockets
Illumination -inc: cargo area glove box ignition surround front map dome lamp w/delay
Instrumentation -inc: speedometer tachometer digital coolant temp digital fuel level odometer trip odometer digital clock
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto-up/auto-down pinch protection lock out button
6-speed automatic transmission w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
