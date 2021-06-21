Menu
2012 RAM 1500

114,752 KM

Details Description Features

$26,480

+ tax & licensing
$26,480

+ taxes & licensing

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

Laramie

2012 RAM 1500

Laramie

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

$26,480

+ taxes & licensing

114,752KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7425236
  • Stock #: D3931AAA

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Interior
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,752 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Laramie, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.7L/345

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Four Wheel Drive
Sliding Rear Window
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Adjustable Pedals
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Spray in Bedliner
Power Folding Mirrors
Monotone Paint
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
BLACK
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Chrome Tubular Side Steps By MOPAR
20" X 9" CHROME CLAD ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE (STD)
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: tow hooks front suspension skid plate transfer case skid plate shield
P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
25H LARAMIE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 6-speed auto trans
CHROME MANUAL FOLDING PWR HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: memory courtesy lamps turn signals
DARK SLATE INTERIOR LEATHER TRIM LOW BACK BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated/ventilated front seats heated rear seats floor-mounted auto shift lever
Requires Subscription
UCONNECT 430 -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player USB port hard drive 6.5" touch screen
RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: two weatherproof lockable drainable illuminated storage bins that run the length of the bed built-into-the-bed cargo rail system w/four sliding adjustable cleats removable adjustable divider that converts to a...

