Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Chevrolet Traverse

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Traverse

LS

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Contact Seller

$15,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 72,105KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4714869
  • Stock #: D3293A
  • VIN: 1GNKVFED1DJ133995
Exterior Colour
Cyber Grey Metallic
Interior Colour
Dark titanium/light titanium
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
8

Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr LS, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/217

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • CYBER GREY METALLIC
  • Smart Device Integration
  • ENGINE 3.6L V6 DIRECT INJECTION (DI) -inc: variable valve timing (STD)
  • TRANSMISSION 6 SPEED ELECTRONIC AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • DARK TITANIUM/LIGHT TITANIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM
  • Requires Subscription
  • SEATING EIGHT PASSENGER SEAT CONFIGURATION (STD)
  • 1LS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: std equipment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dean Cooley GM

2014 Ford Fusion SE
 116,295 KM
$13,980 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 93,430 KM
$34,480 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 2500...
 60,868 KM
$63,480 + tax & lic
Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-800-442-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-442-0402

Alternate Numbers
204-638-4026

Send A Message